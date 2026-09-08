



India and Bangladesh have commenced a three-day meeting in Dhaka to discuss the resumption of passenger train services that were suspended in August 2024.





The talks are being held under the framework of the Inter-Governmental Railway Meeting (IGRM), which serves as the primary mechanism for bilateral railway cooperation.





Bangladesh Railway’s Additional Director General (Operations), Mohammad Nazmul Islam, confirmed that while passenger services were halted, Indian freight trains continued to operate without disruption.





He highlighted that three passenger trains had been affected by the suspension: the Maitree Express between Dhaka Cantonment and Chitpur in Kolkata, the Bandhan Express between Khulna and Kolkata, and the Mitali Express between Dhaka Cantonment and New Jalpaiguri.





Nazmul Islam stated that decisions on which services will resume and the timeline for their restart will only be finalised after the ongoing IGRM discussions. He noted that the Indian delegation is being led by the Member (Traffic) of the Railway Board, while Bangladesh Railway is represented by senior officials and ministry representatives.





He further explained that freight services were never interrupted and continue to run smoothly. The IGRM typically addresses a wide range of operational and administrative matters, including financial settlements and dues between both sides, accounting of train movements across the border, annual balancing of accounts, operational efficiency, rolling stock management, and infrastructure development.





Cross-border passenger rail services were suspended amidst widespread civil unrest in Bangladesh in July 2024, which culminated in the resignation of then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She fled to India on 5 August 2024, leading to the collapse of her Awami League government.





An interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus subsequently took charge in Dhaka. During this period, bilateral relations were strained, particularly over Dhaka’s repeated requests for Hasina’s extradition from India.





The political landscape shifted following the general election in Bangladesh on 22 February 2026, which saw the Bangladesh Nationalist Party secure victory.





Tarique Rahman assumed office as Prime Minister, succeeding the Yunus-led interim government. This change has opened the door for renewed cooperation between the two neighbours.





India resumed issuing tourist visas for Bangladeshi nationals on 27 June 2026, a move that has generated strong public demand for the restoration of passenger train services.





The resumption of these trains is now seen as a priority agenda item in the current IGRM talks, with expectations that they will significantly enhance convenience for travellers and strengthen people-to-people ties.





ANI







