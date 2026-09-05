



India has taken a decisive step in Ladakh by constructing its first rock check dam across the Indus River at Upshi in Leh. This development comes at a time when the Indus Waters Treaty remains in abeyance, signalling a strategic shift in India’s approach to utilising the river’s resources before they flow downstream to Pakistan.





The dam has been built entirely of natural boulders without the use of cement. By raising the water level by nearly 10 feet, it has enabled farmers to irrigate fields that previously struggled during the spring sowing season.





For years, the farming community faced severe challenges as the Indus flowed too low through deep gorges, making it impossible for pumps to draw sufficient water. This scarcity had left farmlands parched and financially weakened local agriculture.





The new structure now stores nearly 40 million litres of water and channels it through the Igoo Phey irrigation canal to feed dry village fields.





This has provided a lifeline to farmers, ensuring reliable access to water during critical sowing periods. The project is not only an agricultural boost but also a strategic assertion of India’s right to harness the Indus River for its own communities.





The Ladakh administration has already begun planning more such check dams along the Indus. Several projects are underway, with many more in the pipeline. A comprehensive proposal has been submitted to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti for the construction of 36 check dam projects across the Union Territory.





This includes seven Himalayan Rock Check Dams in Leh and 29 check dams or weirs in Kargil, at an estimated cost of over ₹56 crore. In terms of scale, this represents a significant investment in water security and irrigation expansion for Ladakh’s high-altitude communities.





The strategic dimension of these projects cannot be overlooked. By actively creating infrastructure to use Indus River water in border areas, India is sending a clear message to Pakistan.





With the treaty suspended, New Delhi is demonstrating that it will prioritise its own communities and strengthen its frontier regions. This marks a shift in water management policy, linking resource utilisation directly to national security and regional stability.





The rock dam at Upshi is therefore both a practical solution to Ladakh’s water scarcity and a symbolic move in India’s broader geopolitical posture. It reflects a dual commitment to supporting local livelihoods and asserting control over critical natural resources in a sensitive border zone.





Agencies







