



The United Nations General Assembly has adopted the landmark ‘Correct the Map’ resolution with an overwhelming vote of 164 to 1, signalling a decisive global move away from the centuries-old Mercator projection towards more accurate equal-area representations.





This resolution is intended to correct distortions in the perceived size of continents and countries that have persisted for centuries due to navigation-focused cartographic traditions.





India supported the resolution but made clear that its backing was conditional on maintaining technological neutrality. Delivering India’s statement, diplomat Raghoo Puri stressed that the resolution should not be seen as an endorsement of the Equal Earth projection or any single cartographic system.





Instead, India emphasised that equal-area map projections serve the broader purpose of eliminating misconceptions about landmass sizes while allowing flexibility for countries, institutions, and cartographers to select the most appropriate projection for their needs.





Puri explained that equal-area approaches are vital in modern geography as they help address distortions that arise from projections designed to preserve other characteristics such as shape, direction, or distance.





He noted that while India voted in favour of the resolution, its position was limited to encouraging equal-area approaches where the objective is to preserve the relative sizes of continental landmasses. This, he argued, would uphold the resolution’s intent without unnecessarily favouring one particular methodology.





India’s delegation reiterated that the resolution must remain technologically and methodologically neutral. Puri underlined that accurate cartographic representation should be encouraged, but autonomy must be preserved for countries and academic institutions to determine which projection best suits their requirements. He concluded that India’s support was rooted in the principle of fairness and neutrality in global mapping practices.





The Mercator projection, though still widely used for navigation, has long been criticised for its distortions. It makes regions near the poles appear disproportionately large compared to those near the equator. For example, Greenland appears roughly the same size as Africa on a Mercator map, despite Africa being about fourteen times larger.





Greenland covers approximately 2.16 million square kilometres, while Africa spans about 30.37 million square kilometres. Similarly, Alaska looks comparable in size to Brazil, though Brazil is nearly five times larger.





Alaska measures about 1.7 million square kilometres, whereas Brazil covers around 8.5 million square kilometres. Antarctica, too, appears massive on Mercator maps, dominating the southern hemisphere visually, though its representation is heavily exaggerated compared to equatorial landmasses.





The adoption of the ‘Correct the Map’ resolution marks a significant step in global cartographic reform. By encouraging equal-area projections, the United Nations aims to promote fairness in how countries and continents are visually represented, ensuring that maps reflect the true relative sizes of landmasses.





India’s nuanced stance highlights the importance of neutrality and flexibility in implementing this reform, ensuring that no single projection is imposed universally while still addressing centuries-old distortions.







