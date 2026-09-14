



India’s DRDO has achieved a landmark breakthrough in semiconductor technology, successfully fabricating indigenous Gallium Nitride (GaN) chips and Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs) for radar and electronic warfare systems. A single chip measuring just 3.5 x 3 mm delivers 30 watts of power at speeds 300 times faster than silicon, marking a decisive leap in India’s defence self-reliance.





India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation has confirmed the successful development and demonstration of indigenous GaN semiconductor technology for high-frequency military applications.





The Ministry of Defence report highlights the fabrication of X-band MMICs, alongside S-band GaN High Electron-Mobility Transistor power amplifiers, low-noise amplifiers, and switch MMICs.





These components are vital for generating, amplifying, receiving, and controlling high-frequency signals across radar, electronic warfare, communications, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and unmanned systems.





The indigenous GaN chip is remarkably compact yet powerful. Measuring only 3.5 x 3 mm, it can deliver up to 30 watts of output while operating at speeds 300 times faster than conventional silicon-based chips. This performance underscores the scale of advancement in India’s domestic semiconductor capability, enabling radar and combat systems to achieve greater efficiency, range, and resilience.





The Solid State Physics Laboratory, a specialised DRDO facility, has been central to this achievement. SSPL scientists developed indigenous processes to grow and manufacture 4-inch Silicon Carbide wafers, which serve as the foundation for fabricating GaN HEMTs capable of delivering up to 150 watts.





MMICs reaching 40 watts for X-band applications have also been demonstrated. Limited production capability for GaN-on-SiC MMICs has been established at GAETEC in Hyderabad, ensuring that India can scale up production for strategic requirements.





The Ministry of Defence has emphasised that GaN and SiC-based technology offers improved efficiency, reduced size, and lower weight, making it indispensable for future combat systems. GaN-based power amplifiers form the backbone of transceiver modules in Active Electronically Scanned Array radars and electronic warfare jamming pods. These multifunctional MMICs also extend beyond defence, with applications in strategic systems, space, aerospace, 5G, and satellite communications.





This breakthrough is part of India’s broader push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in semiconductors. The Ministry has described the development of commercially viable SiC and GaN-based MMIC technology as a milestone in building domestic capability and export potential.





To accelerate this ecosystem, the government has engaged the private sector. A landmark contract was signed with Agnit Semiconductors Private Limited under the Innovations for Defence Excellence initiative to design and manufacture advanced GaN wireless transmitters for defence use. This partnership reflects the growing role of Indian Start-Ups and private firms in strengthening the country’s defence technology base.





The strategic implications are profound. Indigenous GaN technology will allow India to upgrade radar systems, enhance electronic warfare capabilities, and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.





It positions India among the select nations capable of producing advanced semiconductor technology for military applications, bolstering deterrence and operational readiness while opening pathways for commercial and strategic exports.





ANI







