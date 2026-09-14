



Russia’s Su-57 stealth fighter has re-emerged as a major defence proposal during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India for the BRICS summit, Auysh Pandey of Times of India reported





The offer has reignited debate in New Delhi over whether India should acquire an off-the-shelf fifth-generation fighter from Russia or wait for its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program to mature.





The urgency stems from Pakistan’s confirmed collaborative agreement with China to acquire the J-35 stealth fighter, while Beijing itself continues to expand its J-20 fleet and advance the J-35 program. This raises the prospect of India facing stealth fighters on both its western and northern fronts.





Russia has repeatedly offered India the Su-57, including proposals for joint production and technology cooperation. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on September 8 that “issues of selling Su-57 is on the agenda between India and Russia.”





The aircraft combines low-observable design, advanced avionics, long-range weapons, high speed and supermanoeuvrability. Putin has also offered joint production in India under the Make in India framework, though the extent of technology transfer and software access remains unclear without a binding agreement.





Pakistan’s pursuit of the J-35 is strategically significant for India. If inducted, the Pakistan Air Force would gain access to a fifth-generation stealth platform, potentially operating alongside China’s expanding ecosystem of long-range missiles, airborne early-warning systems, electronic warfare and unmanned platforms.





This could alter the regional air-power balance, making India’s fifth-generation capability gap more pressing. India’s Air Force currently faces squadron shortages, with authorised strength at 42 but actual numbers substantially lower due to ageing fleets and delays in new deliveries.





The AMCA program has moved into a concrete development phase, with the Defence Ministry issuing a request for proposal in May 2026 to three private-sector bidders for prototype design, but operational service remains years away.





Russia’s Su-57 proposition is attractive because it offers an operational fifth-generation platform with potential industrial cooperation. Reports suggest India could initially receive aircraft before local production begins, though no final contract has been announced.





The Su-57 is larger and faster than the J-35, with a combat range of around 1,500 km compared to the J-35’s 1,200 km. It can carry R-77M, R-74M2 and R-37M air-to-air missiles, as well as Kh-69 and Kh-38M strike weapons.





The J-35 is linked to China’s PL-15 and PL-10 missiles, with full integration details limited. While the Su-57 emphasises range, speed, manoeuvrability and weapons capacity, the J-35 focuses on stealth, avionics, sensor fusion and networked warfare.





India’s reported plan to acquire 114 Rafales addresses immediate squadron strength, but Rafale remains a 4.5-generation fighter. The Su-57 would provide a fifth-generation capability before AMCA becomes operational.





Pursuing both tracks—Rafale for near-term numbers and Su-57 or AMCA for stealth capability—would be costly and complex, requiring infrastructure, logistics and training for multiple ecosystems. The strongest argument for the Su-57 is timing.





AMCA is India’s long-term solution, but development risks prevent rapid induction. The Su-57 already exists as an operational platform, reportedly used in combat, though independent verification of its battlefield performance remains limited.





Comparisons with the American F-35 highlight different philosophies. The F-35 emphasises stealth, sensor fusion and network-centric operations, supported by a vast international ecosystem. The Su-57 prioritises speed, manoeuvrability, range and weapons.





Russian industry officials claim superiority, but such statements remain promotional rather than independently validated. China’s J-20 and J-35 present the immediate challenge, supported by a sophisticated aerospace ecosystem. Modern air warfare increasingly depends on sensors, data links and electronic warfare rather than one-on-one dogfights, making China’s integrated approach formidable.





Russia’s advantage lies in its willingness to pursue deep industrial cooperation with India, building on decades of joint projects like the Su-30MKI and BrahMos. A Russian-origin fifth-generation aircraft could offer some commonality in training and maintenance, though the Su-57 would still represent a new technological ecosystem. Risks remain, however.





India’s earlier Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft program with Russia stalled due to disagreements, and a large Su-57 programme could divert resources from AMCA. Geopolitically, India’s growing defence ties with the US and France could be complicated by a major new Russian fighter program.





The most practical case for the Su-57 is as an interim solution. A limited acquisition would give the IAF operational experience with fifth-generation technology, bridging the gap until AMCA becomes operational.





This would reduce dependency risks while providing immediate capability against China’s expanding stealth fleet.





However, even a limited fleet requires infrastructure, training and maintenance, making cost a critical factor. India’s decision must rest on binding contractual terms—price, production rights, technology access, weapons integration, software, maintenance, delivery schedules, localisation, upgrades and supply guarantees.





If favourable, the Su-57 could provide India with a bridge to the AMCA era. If not, diverting resources could repeat past dependencies.





Ultimately, India’s fighter dilemma is about time. Rafale addresses immediate shortages, AMCA is the long-term indigenous solution, and the Su-57 offers a potential bridge. The final question is whether that bridge is worth the cost and whether it can be built without delaying AMCA.





Agencies







