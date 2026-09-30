



India has conveyed its concerns over the potential impact of the recently enacted Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, or SRIA, on bilateral ties with the United States and the international energy market.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri raised the issue during his meeting with a bipartisan US Congressional delegation in New Delhi on Sunday.





The delegation was led by Representative Brian Mast, Chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the details during a media briefing on Tuesday.





“Various issues of bilateral nature were discussed,” Jaiswal said. “The Foreign Secretary conveyed our concerns regarding the SRIA legislation and the kind of implications it would have for bilateral relationships as well as for the international energy market.”





The talks covered the entire range of India-US relations, including the future trajectory of the bilateral partnership.





The two sides also exchanged views on international issues of mutual concern, energy security, counter-terrorism and freedom of navigation. The discussions took place as New Delhi assesses the possible consequences of the US legislation for countries that continue to purchase Russian oil and gas.





The SRIA establishes a statutory framework for expanded sanctions, import duties and trade restrictions linked to Russia, while also extending economic measures concerning Iran.





It covers Russia’s petroleum and military sectors, government officials, financial institutions and vessels allegedly involved in efforts to bypass restrictions on Russian crude exports.





The legislation is particularly significant for India because it creates a potential mechanism for Washington to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from countries that continue purchasing Russian energy.





However, the measure does not automatically impose a 100 per cent tariff on Indian goods.





Instead, it gives the US executive branch the authority to impose such tariffs if the conditions specified in the legislation are met and if the US President, Donald Trump, subsequently invokes the provision.





India’s concerns therefore centre on the possible effect of the law on energy security, trade flows, bilateral economic relations and the wider international energy market.





The meeting followed Foreign Secretary Misri’s engagements in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, where he discussed critical and emerging technologies, Pax Silica, semiconductors, critical minerals, energy security, civil nuclear cooperation and SRIA.





Those discussions also covered TRUST, the Indian Ocean Strategic Venture initiative and other areas of India-US cooperation.





The latest engagement comes amid negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement and expanding cooperation between New Delhi and Washington in supply-chain resilience, advanced technologies and energy.





Pax Silica, launched by the US State Department in December 2025, is focused on artificial intelligence and supply-chain security.





ANI







