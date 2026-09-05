



The Greater Male Connectivity Project has reached a significant milestone with the completion of its first segment. This marks a major step forward in the Maldives’ ambitious plan to link the capital with neighbouring islands through a network of bridges and causeways.





The completed section consists of a 2-km bridge connecting Malé and Vilimalé. On 30 August, President Mohamed Muizzu walked across the newly finished bridge, describing the moment as historic. For the first time, people could walk directly between the two islands rather than relying on boats.





This achievement forms part of the wider 6.74-km Greater Male Connectivity Project, which will eventually connect Malé, Vilimalé, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi. The project is being executed by India’s Afcons Infrastructure and is supported by Indian financial assistance.





The connectivity initiative was envisaged in 2021 through an agreement between India and the Maldives. It is being funded through a ₹3,340 crore line of credit from the EXIM Bank of India and a ₹835 crore grant from India.





The project is expected to transform transport and economic activity in the Greater Malé region. By linking the four islands through bridges, causeways and road networks, it will improve movement, reduce reliance on ferries, and strengthen trade and social integration.





The Greater Male Connectivity Project is regarded as the largest infrastructure undertaking in the Maldives. It reflects India’s growing role as a development partner in the Indian Ocean region and highlights the strategic importance of connectivity for both nations.





The completion of the first bridge segment demonstrates tangible progress and sets the stage for further construction. Once finished, the project will stand as a symbol of India-Maldives friendship and shared commitment to regional development.





Agencies







