



India’s decision to acquire five more S-400 Triumf air defence systems from Russia has advanced further with Moscow submitting a Bill of Quantities proposal to New Delhi.





This document outlines the cost of construction and materials, paving the way for negotiations to begin between the two sides.





The approval for the acquisition will be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security once the cost is finalised with Moscow and clearance is obtained from the finance ministry.





The government had earlier contracted five S-400 systems in 2018 at a cost of $5.43 billion, which translates to approximately ₹45,000 crore. The last of those systems is scheduled to arrive in India by November this year.





Authoritative sources have clarified that contrary to certain media reports, India has not taken any decision on acquiring two squadrons of Russia’s fifth generation SU-57 fighter aircraft.





However, the Indian Air Force has expressed interest in Moscow’s proposal, particularly in light of China’s deployment of J-20 fifth generation fighters at Hotan, Lhasa and Nyinchi airbases in Tibet under the PLA’s western theatre command.





The fifth S-400 system from the 2018 contract will be deployed in India’s eastern sector facing China. The new proposal for five additional squadrons will further strengthen India’s layered air defence network once approved. The Cabinet Committee on Security is expected to take the final call after cost negotiations and financial clearance.





The S-400 system demonstrated its effectiveness during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. One of its long-range missiles successfully targeted a Pakistani airborne early warning aircraft at a distance of 314 kilometres across the Indus in Pakistan’s heartland. Pakistani forces attempted to use Kamikaze drones against S-400 batteries deployed at Adampur and Bhuj air bases, but the Russian system ensured that no Pakistani fighters dared approach the Indian border for fear of being shot down.





On 10 May, the Pakistani Air Force shifted all its assets to bases near the Durand Line with Afghanistan after 11 of its air bases were struck by Indian BrahMos missiles. During the same period, seven Pakistani fighters were destroyed by India’s S-400 and Akash Tir air defence systems, underscoring the effectiveness of India’s integrated air defence strategy.





The upcoming BRICS summit in Delhi from 11 to 13 September will see Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance. This visit is expected to further cement India-Russia defence cooperation, particularly in the hypersonic missile sector, where both nations are exploring joint development and technology sharing.





India’s pursuit of additional S-400 squadrons reflects both operational necessity and strategic foresight.





The systems will provide enhanced deterrence against adversaries while complementing indigenous efforts such as Project Kusha, which aims to develop long-range air defence capabilities domestically under the Make-in-India program.





Agencies







