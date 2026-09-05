



The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday reaffirmed that India’s energy sourcing and purchases are firmly guided by national interest and the imperative of meeting the energy requirements of its 1.4 billion citizens.





This statement followed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s remarks in Kyiv that the Russia-Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved by countries choosing to buy or not buy Russian oil.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to questions during a media briefing, emphasised that India’s energy policy remains consistent and rooted in national priorities. He stated that India’s sourcing of energy imports is determined by the need to secure reliable supplies for its population, and this principle will continue to guide policy decisions.





The clarification came after Jaishankar, during his visit to Ukraine, explained that the ongoing conflict would not be solved through decisions by individual countries on purchasing commodities such as oil, alumina, minerals, metals, or fertiliser. He stressed that resolution could only come through dialogue, diplomacy, and negotiation, which India continues to encourage.





Jaishankar’s remarks were made during his meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his call on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.





He highlighted the immense challenge of ensuring energy security for India’s vast population at a time when the global energy situation remains highly strained. He acknowledged Ukraine’s perspective on India’s energy purchases but underlined that India’s position must also be respected.





Jaiswal further outlined the broader focus of Jaishankar’s visit, noting that India has consistently maintained that the conflict should not be resolved on the battlefield. He reiterated that the External Affairs Minister conveyed India’s longstanding position that “this is not an era of war” and that solutions must emerge through peaceful means.





He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments that endless war must give way to the end of war, stressing that it is for the parties involved to find a way forward.





The spokesperson added that Jaishankar conveyed India’s readiness to contribute in any manner that could help bring the conflict to an end.





He emphasised that India stands prepared to assist if its involvement can facilitate peace. The visit was aligned with Prime Minister Modi’s recent calls for dialogue and diplomacy, reinforcing India’s independent stance on energy security and external relations.





India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the path forward in the Russia-Ukraine conflict while maintaining its sovereign right to secure energy supplies.





Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly called for an end to the war, including during his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek.





On that occasion, Modi stressed that India supports all efforts towards peace and warned that every day spent in war sets humanity back. He urged that the world must move away from endless war and towards its conclusion, underscoring that this is essential for the well-being of humanity.





ANI







