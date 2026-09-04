



India is preparing to establish a new benchmark in aerial refuelling technology with the Defence Research and Development Organisation initiating a project for a high-capacity refuelling module.





The system is designed to deliver fuel at a rate of up to 7,570 litres per minute, equivalent to 2000 US gallons per minute, making it one of the most ambitious undertakings in the field of airborne logistics.





The project is based on the hose-and-drogue principle, a method already employed by the Russian Il-78MKI tanker aircraft currently in service with the Indian Air Force.





The new module is expected to be compatible not only with existing tankers but also with future aerial refuelling platforms, ensuring long-term adaptability across multiple aviation fleets.





According to the requirements outlined by DRDO, the system must function effectively at altitudes ranging from 3,000 metres to 12,200 metres. This wide operational envelope will allow refuelling missions to be conducted across diverse combat scenarios, including high-altitude operations over the Himalayas and extended-range missions in maritime theatres.





The equipment will incorporate mechanisms for deploying and retracting the refuelling hose, transferring fuel efficiently, and maintaining precise control over the refuelling process.





Compatibility with different receiver aircraft types is a critical design requirement, enabling one standardised system to serve fighters, transport aircraft, and potentially unmanned aerial vehicles.





DRDO has emphasised the need to minimise aerodynamic drag, integrate electromechanical drives for hose deployment, and ensure redundancy through backup power supplies. Advanced electronic control systems will be embedded to monitor refuelling parameters in real time and detect malfunctions during operation, thereby enhancing safety and reliability.





The initiative also reflects India’s broader push to indigenise critical defence technologies. By developing a domestic aerial refuelling solution, India reduces dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthens its strategic autonomy in sustaining long-range air operations.





Such systems are vital for extending the endurance of frontline aircraft like the Su-30MKI, TEJAS, Rafale, and future indigenous combat platforms.





Earlier reports highlighted India’s interest in creating a drone-carrier concept for the Su-30MKI fleet.





This proposal aims to extend the effective range of missile deployment without altering the missile’s inherent range, thereby multiplying the strike potential of existing assets. The aerial refuelling module complements this vision by ensuring that long-range missions can be sustained without compromising payload or endurance.





Globally, aerial refuelling systems have become a decisive factor in modern airpower. The United States relies on its KC-135 and KC-46 fleets, while European nations operate the A330 MRTT.





India’s effort to field a high-capacity indigenous module places it in a select group of nations capable of designing and manufacturing advanced refuelling technology. The 7,570 litres per minute benchmark, if achieved, would represent one of the highest flow rates in operational systems worldwide.





The financial implications of such a project are significant. Aerial refuelling modules of this scale typically cost in the range of ₹150 crores to ₹250 crores per unit, depending on integration and certification requirements.





However, the long-term savings in operational efficiency and reduced reliance on imports are expected to outweigh the initial investment.





This development also aligns with India’s broader defence modernisation program, which includes upgrades to the Su-30MKI fleet, expansion of indigenous missile systems, and integration of advanced avionics.





By pairing these upgrades with a robust aerial refuelling capability, India ensures its airpower remains competitive against regional adversaries and capable of sustained operations across extended theatres.





Agencies







