



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bilateral meetings with the leaders of Ethiopia and Malaysia on the sidelines of the 18th Brics Summit have provided India with a fresh strategic and economic impetus.





The discussions spanned defence cooperation, procurement, investment, mining and semiconductors, according to Government of India sources.





The meetings underscored New Delhi’s intent to expand partnerships with Africa and Southeast Asia. Both Ethiopia and Malaysia expressed interest in elevating their defence cooperation with India.





Defence was a central theme, with talks covering joint personnel training and the possibility of procurement from India. This aligns with India’s broader push to expand defence exports and strengthen military partnerships through training, capacity building and equipment supplies.





The two countries also conveyed their willingness to encourage greater participation by Indian companies and investors in their economies. This is expected to open new opportunities for Indian industry as New Delhi deepens economic partnerships alongside its growing strategic engagement.





In the meeting with Ethiopia, the African nation specifically welcomed Indian mining companies. This signals scope for increased Indian participation in Ethiopia’s mining and mineral sectors.





The focus on mining comes against the backdrop of India’s interest in securing reliable access to critical minerals and strengthening commercial engagement with resource-rich African economies. Greater participation by Indian companies could expand bilateral economic ties beyond traditional areas of cooperation.





Defence also emerged as another important area in the India-Ethiopia discussions. Ethiopia showed keenness for stronger cooperation with India, including joint personnel training and defence procurement. This reflects Addis Ababa’s interest in diversifying its defence partnerships and India’s readiness to support capacity building in friendly nations.





The engagement with Malaysia placed particular emphasis on semiconductor opportunities. This reflects the growing importance of the sector in India-Malaysia economic relations.





India has been seeking to build partnerships across the global semiconductor supply chain, while Malaysia has emerged as a key player in assembly, testing and packaging. Discussions on opportunities in this sector could create avenues for greater cooperation between Indian and Malaysian companies.





Malaysia also expressed interest in strengthening defence cooperation with India, including personnel training and procurement. This mirrors the Ethiopian engagement and highlights the widening scope of India’s bilateral defence ties with emerging economies.





The discussions with both countries reflect India’s effort to move beyond traditional diplomatic and trade ties. The focus is now on defence manufacturing, strategic minerals, technology and industrial investment.





For New Delhi, these twin engagements reinforce its broader effort to build stronger partnerships with emerging economies while creating new opportunities for Indian businesses in strategically important sectors.





India’s outreach to Ethiopia and Malaysia on the Brics sidelines also complements its wider engagement with Africa and Southeast Asia. It demonstrates New Delhi’s intent to integrate defence, technology and investment into its foreign policy priorities, while positioning Indian companies to benefit from new opportunities in mining and semiconductors.





Agencies







