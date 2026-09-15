



The New Delhi BRICS Summit has been described as a major Bharat achievement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring India’s growing role in shaping a multipolar world order.





The gathering highlighted both a possible new phase in India-China relations and a strengthening of strategic convergence between India and Brazil.





Writing in Brasil 247, Leonardo Attuch linked India’s economic rise with its expanding diplomatic influence, noting that the summit reflected Bharat’s civilizational identity.





The term Bharat, deeply rooted in historical traditions, was presented as a vision that combines modernization, technological progress and national sovereignty with cultural continuity.





Since 2014, India has sustained strong economic growth despite global disruptions, including the pandemic. This economic resilience is increasingly being translated into diplomatic weight. The Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, which aims to transform India into a developed nation by the centenary of independence, was positioned as a central ambition in this trajectory.





At the summit, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the role of the Global South as an active force in international affairs. He argued that developing nations must move beyond being rule takers and instead become rule shapers. BRICS was portrayed as a critical platform for demanding greater representation in global institutions.





One of the most significant developments was the meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi’s first visit to India in seven years carried symbolic importance, particularly after the 2020 border clashes. His statement that China and India should be partners, not rivals, suggested a potential shift in bilateral dynamics.





The rapprochement does not erase competition or unresolved disputes, but it may encourage a model of competitive coexistence. Together, India and China represent nearly one-third of humanity, making their relationship pivotal for the wider international system.





Brasil 247 also highlighted India’s pursuit of strategic autonomy. New Delhi continues to engage with the United States, maintain ties with Russia, and seek constructive relations with China, deliberately avoiding alignment with any single geopolitical bloc.





Brazil emerged as another crucial pillar of this multipolar framework. India and Brazil, both founding members of BRICS, share common interests in sovereignty, institutional reform and greater representation for developing nations. The relationship between PM Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has reinforced this convergence.





Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, now heading the New Development Bank, added an institutional dimension to this partnership. The NDB provides financing for infrastructure and sustainable development, strengthening South-South cooperation and reducing reliance on traditional financial institutions.





The New Delhi Summit demonstrated that multipolarity is advancing beyond political declarations into concrete institutions and partnerships.





For Prime Minister Modi, the summit represents a significant achievement, as India increasingly converts economic strength into diplomatic influence. Bharat’s message is not merely about securing a place in the existing world order, but about actively shaping the next one.





Agencies







