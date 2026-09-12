



Three Indian Air Force Qualified Flying Instructors have formally joined the Royal Air Force Valley in Wales to train British fast‑jet pilots, marking a historic milestone in bilateral defence cooperation between India and the United Kingdom.





The Indian Air Force announced the achievement on X, describing it as a historic first in India–UK defence ties. The deployment of the QFIs was hailed as a landmark step in strengthening shared commitments to professional excellence, interoperability and enduring bilateral relations.





This development follows a series of high‑level engagements earlier in the year. In April, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held talks with Jonathan Nicholas Powell, the UK’s National Security Advisor, where both sides reviewed progress in defence cooperation frameworks and discussed regional security developments.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met Powell to deliberate on regional and global security issues. In parallel, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval engaged Powell in discussions during the annual India–UK Strategic Dialogue, reinforcing the depth of bilateral engagement.





Last October, then UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The joint statement issued after their meeting outlined commitments to expand exchanges between the armed forces of both nations through joint exercises, training and capacity building.





Prime Minister Modi welcomed the port call of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group and the Royal Navy’s participation in Exercise KONKAN with the Indian Navy.





Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to robust maritime security collaboration in the Indo‑Pacific, including the establishment of the Regional Maritime Security Centre of Excellence under the Indo‑Pacific Oceans Initiative.





In the context of training cooperation, the two leaders welcomed progress on arrangements that would integrate Indian Air Force Qualified Flying Instructors into Royal Air Force training programs. This agreement was seen as a significant step in advancing the strong training and education relationship between the two countries.





The deployment of Indian QFIs to RAF Valley is therefore not only a symbolic achievement but also a practical demonstration of the growing defence partnership. It reflects a shared vision of enhancing operational capabilities, fostering mutual trust and building long‑term interoperability between the two air forces.





ANI







