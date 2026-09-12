



Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan met Australia’s Naval Chief Vice Admiral Matthew Buckley and Chief of Defence Forces Admiral Mark Hammond in Canberra, where discussions centred on strengthening maritime cooperation, advancing the Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap, and expanding joint exercises planned for 2027.





The engagements underscored India and Australia’s shared commitment to a secure and stable Indo-Pacific.





Admiral Krishna Swaminathan is currently on a three-day official visit to Australia, aimed at consolidating defence and maritime ties between the two nations. His meetings in Canberra with Vice Admiral Matthew Buckley and Admiral Mark Hammond were held at the Russell Offices, the administrative headquarters of the Australian Defence Force.





The Indian Navy Chief was accorded a ceremonial welcome that included a Smoking Ceremony reflecting Australia’s indigenous heritage, followed by a Guard of Honour. This traditional reception marked the commencement of his official engagements in Canberra.





During his meeting with Vice Admiral Buckley, the two chiefs reviewed the progress of bilateral naval cooperation. They discussed avenues to further enhance interoperability and operational engagement, including multiple exercise opportunities scheduled for 2027.





The talks also focused on evolving maritime capabilities and future inductions within the Royal Australian Navy, with an emphasis on strengthening operational interaction between the two navies.





Admiral Swaminathan, accompanied by Vice Admiral Buckley, also paid homage at the Australian War Memorial, honouring the memory and sacrifice of those who served. This gesture highlighted the shared respect for military heritage and the importance of defence cooperation in shaping strategic partnerships.





Later in the day, Admiral Swaminathan held discussions with Admiral Mark Hammond, Chief of the Defence Force. These talks centred on advancing the implementation of the Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap, identifying opportunities to deepen interoperability, and expanding cooperation across the maritime domain. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to translating strategic convergence into tangible outcomes that contribute to a secure, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.





Earlier in his visit, Admiral Swaminathan interacted with Rear Admiral Anita Williams, Commander of the Australian Fleet, at HMAS Kuttabul in Sydney. Discussions there covered the Royal Australian Navy’s evolving fleet infrastructure, operational capabilities, and future inductions, alongside opportunities for enhancing interoperability and operational interaction between the two navies.





The Indian Navy Chief also addressed course members of the Australian Command and Staff Course at the Australian Defence College in Canberra. He shared perspectives on the evolving maritime and strategic landscape, contemporary security challenges, and the demands these place on military leaders.





He emphasised adaptability, professional curiosity, and critical thinking as essential qualities for modern defence leadership. He also interacted with Indian Defence Forces officers undergoing courses at the College, reinforcing India’s commitment to professional military education and exchange.





The visit builds upon the momentum of recent high-level engagements, including the Third India-Australia Annual Summit in July 2026 and the Second India-Australia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in June 2026. These dialogues have steadily expanded defence and security cooperation, particularly in maritime security and regional engagement.





Admiral Swaminathan’s engagements in Canberra and Sydney underscore India’s growing defence and maritime partnership with Australia. The meetings reflect a shared vision of strengthening operational interaction, interoperability, and strategic cooperation, contributing to peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific.





Agencies







