



India has once again placed its digital achievements on the global stage, with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Raghav Chadha highlighting the country’s success in building inclusive digital infrastructure during his address at the 12th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Conference in Uzbekistan.





Speaking on the theme of ‘Digital Access & Rights in a Digital Era’, Chadha underscored how India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become a symbol of scale and inclusion working hand in hand.





He stated that India has shown the world that technology can expand access while safeguarding citizens’ rights. Stressing the importance of grassroots impact, Chadha remarked that the true measure of digital progress lies in whether individuals in the poorest districts, using the cheapest phones, enjoy the same access, protection, and opportunities as everyone else.





In a post on X, Chadha elaborated on his intervention, noting that with over a billion people connected and UPI enabling instant payments as part of daily life, India has demonstrated how digital transformation can be both expansive and inclusive.





He emphasised that technology must connect without excluding, innovate without exploiting, and protect without controlling. He added that the real test of this era is not the intelligence of machines but the equality of access for the most marginalised.





Chadha was nominated to represent the Parliament of India at the 12th IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from 4th to 6th September. Expressing gratitude for the nomination, he thanked the Vice President of India for selecting him to join the delegation.





He described the opportunity as a privilege, especially in the context of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent successful visit to Uzbekistan, which strengthened bilateral ties. Chadha noted that the parliamentary delegation was playing its part in carrying forward the momentum of India-Uzbekistan relations.





The IPU, founded in 1889 and headquartered in Geneva, is the world’s oldest and largest body of national parliaments, comprising 180 Member Parliaments and 15 Associate Members. Chadha highlighted the significance of this year’s summit, themed ‘Reclaiming human rights, justice and dignity for all in turbulent times’. Over three days, young legislators debated issues ranging from youth rights in conflict, digital rights and online safety, to climate resilience, justice, and economic opportunity for the youth.





He further emphasised India’s democratic strength and demographic advantage, pointing out that India is the world’s largest democracy and home to one of the youngest populations. He said that on every issue discussed at the summit, India’s Parliament has both contributions to make and lessons to learn.





The IPU has also taken steps to encourage greater participation of young parliamentarians. In 2018, it became the first international organisation to introduce incentives for delegations that include young MPs, offering extra votes and speaking time.





This initiative has helped ensure that the voices of younger legislators are heard more prominently in global parliamentary debates.





Chadha’s intervention at the conference reinforced India’s position as a leader in digital inclusion and democratic participation, while also showcasing the country’s commitment to shaping global discussions on rights, justice, and opportunities in the digital age.





ANI







