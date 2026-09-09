



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his three-day visit to Sri Lanka, emphasised India’s robust economic trajectory while addressing a community reception in Colombo.





He stated that India’s economy has doubled in size over the past 10 to 12 years, with current GDP growth standing at approximately 7.8 per cent. He described India as the fastest-growing economy in the world and a major contributor to global growth, accounting for more than 16 per cent of it.





He recalled that after independence, it took six decades for India’s economy to reach the $1 trillion mark.





By 2014, the economy had expanded to nearly $2 trillion. Over the last decade, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the economy has doubled again, reflecting a steady strengthening of India’s financial stature.





Singh highlighted that India’s growth is particularly significant at a time when many countries are struggling with economic challenges. He noted that while global economies face uncertainty, India has maintained consistent growth.





He pointed out that during the 12 years of the current government, inflation has averaged 4.7 per cent, a stark contrast to the 10 to 11 per cent levels witnessed under the preceding Congress administration.





The Defence Minister’s visit underscores India’s intent to deepen bilateral ties with Sri Lanka, with defence and maritime cooperation forming a central focus. His arrival in Colombo on Tuesday marked the beginning of discussions with Sri Lankan leadership aimed at strengthening traditionally close relations.





According to the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MOSPI), India’s real GDP grew 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, covering April to June. Real GDP was estimated at ₹81.36 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹75.46 lakh crore in the same quarter of FY26. This figure surpassed the Reserve Bank of India’s earlier projection of 7 per cent growth for the quarter.





The RBI has also revised its real GDP growth forecast for FY27 to 6.7 per cent, up from 6.6 per cent. Nominal GDP, measured at current prices, was estimated at ₹88.27 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹80.00 lakh crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 10.3 per cent.





Singh’s remarks in Colombo not only highlighted India’s economic resilience but also reinforced the country’s growing role in global economic affairs.





His statements sought to project India as a nation capable of sustaining growth while maintaining stability, even amidst global turbulence.





ANI







