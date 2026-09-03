



India’s new Javelin missile assembly deal with TATA Advanced Systems deepens defence ties with the US but raises critical questions about technology transfer, costs, and the future of DRDO’s indigenous MPATGM program.





While the Javelin offers immediate battlefield capability, long-term self-reliance hinges on scaling up India’s own missile development.





India is set to assemble American Javelin anti-tank missiles on its soil. TATA Advanced Systems has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, to explore co-production of the Javelin All Up Round.





TATA will act as the prime Indian partner, with a proposed facility expected to handle final assembly, integration, and some component production.





The deal comes at a time when warfare is rapidly evolving. Ukraine has shown how inexpensive FPV drones and loitering munitions can challenge heavily armoured platforms at a fraction of the cost of traditional missiles.





Analysts describe the Javelin as a “boutique weapon”, noting that modern warfare increasingly relies on precision mass, with large numbers of low-cost unmanned systems.





Yet the Javelin is not obsolete. Its fire-and-forget capability allows soldiers to engage armoured targets without maintaining guidance after launch. This makes it portable, effective, and complementary to drones, especially in environments where electronic warfare disrupts unmanned systems.





The bigger question is how the Javelin fits alongside India’s indigenous MPATGM. Defence analyst Unnithan argues that the Indian system is “as good as any other in the world”, highlighting its top-attack capability and tandem warhead.





He stresses that India must scale up the program, since true technological expertise comes from developing systems, not just assembling them. At the same time, the Javelin could provide operational capability while the MPATGM expands into larger-scale production.





Technology transfer remains a sticking point. Lockheed Martin will produce sub-assembly kits in Alabama, while Raytheon will manufacture guidance electronics in Arizona. These components will be shipped to India for assembly.





This means the technology resides with the US, and India’s role will be limited to assembly rather than ownership of design and intellectual property. Local assembly can strengthen supply chains and create jobs, but it does not equate to full self-reliance.





There is also a geopolitical dimension. If Indian-assembled Javelins become part of a wider American supply chain, questions could arise over their end use, particularly in conflicts involving countries with which India has strategic ties. Analysts warn that India must carefully consider the implications of such arrangements.





The financial aspect is also significant. Earlier purchases of Javelins under the US Foreign Military Sales route were valued at around $45.7 million, which translates to approximately ₹380 crores. Future co-production could involve larger investments, with costs depending on the scale of assembly and localisation.





For India, the Javelin deal should not be seen as a binary choice between foreign technology and indigenous development.





It can serve as an immediate capability while the MPATGM matures. However, the true measure of self-reliance will depend on how much technology India develops and controls for itself, rather than how many foreign systems it assembles.





Agencies







