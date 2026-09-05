



Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) demonstrated successful hot test of the Semi-Cryogenic Engine Power Head Test Article (PHTA) at full thrust level of 200 Ton at the ISRO Propulsion Research Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu on September 05, 2026.





The Power Head Test Article (PHTA) encompasses all engine systems except thrust chamber. This is the 9th test in a series of hot tests using the PHTA. This is the first time that the PHTA is tested at 100% or full thrust level i.e. 200 tons.





Previously, the tests were conducted at 47% (94 tons), 60% (120 tons) and 88% (175 tons) thrust levels successfully.





The test proceeded as predicted and all the engine parameters were as expected. The test duration was 35 seconds including operation of the engine powerhead at 200 ton (100%) thrust level for a duration of 5 seconds.





The switch over of propellant supply from a low pressure start tank to medium pressure run tank was also validated in order to enable long duration testing of PHTA in subsequent hot tests.





The Semi-Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (SC120), powered by the 2000 kN-class SE2000 engine, is being developed to replace the current L110 core stage of the LVM-3 launch vehicle. The integration of the Semi-Cryogenic stage along with the uprated cryogenic upper stage (C32) will enhance the LVM-3 payload capability.





ISRO







