



ISRO’s NISAR satellite mission has provided crucial evidence of significant ground deformation in the weeks preceding the deadly Nepal ice-rock avalanche.





The findings, based on Synthetic Aperture Radar data, revealed that the unstable Himalayan slope had already been undergoing substantial movement before the catastrophic collapse, Times Now reported





Researchers employed SAR pixel-offset tracking to compare radar observations taken at different intervals. This analysis identified multiple metres of cumulative displacement concentrated around the precise source area of the avalanche. The ability to detect such concentrated deformation offers a vital example of how satellite-based monitoring can reveal early warning signs in hazardous mountain terrain.





The observations were shared by Zhejiang Liu, a PhD student at Chang’an University. His analysis highlighted that the deformation was not evenly distributed across the landscape. Instead, much of the movement was concentrated on the steep upper section of the slope.





This distinction is critical, as concentrated deformation often signals stress building within unstable terrain, which in this case preceded the eventual failure of the ice-rock mass.





It is important to note that not every slope displaying movement will necessarily collapse. Determining whether deformation represents an immediate threat requires repeated satellite observations, geological assessments, and, where possible, ground-based monitoring. Nevertheless, the NISAR findings underscore the immense potential of space-based radar in monitoring high-risk mountain slopes.





Unlike conventional optical imagery, Synthetic Aperture Radar can penetrate cloud cover and does not rely on daylight. This makes it particularly effective in the Himalayas, where persistent cloud cover and steep terrain often hinder conventional monitoring. SAR pixel-offset tracking works by comparing radar images taken at different times, measuring how identifiable features shift between observations, and estimating landscape movement.





In the Nepal case, the technique detected considerable cumulative movement around the eventual avalanche source. The concentration of this movement on the upper slope provided a valuable signal for scientists studying how unstable mountain systems evolve before failure.





The significance of these observations became tragically clear after the 2026 collapse triggered a destructive downstream flood disaster across parts of Nepal and Tibet. Once the massive ice and rock mass entered river valleys, the hazard expanded far beyond the original mountainside. Communities downstream were exposed to rapidly moving water, debris, and sediment, amplifying the scale of destruction.





This chain of events demonstrates why satellite-based monitoring is increasingly relevant to Himalayan disaster preparedness. A slope failure high in the mountains can quickly escalate into a much wider emergency, particularly when large quantities of ice, rock, and debris enter established river systems.





The NISAR mission, a joint collaboration between ISRO and NASA, continues to showcase the importance of advanced radar technology in disaster risk reduction.





By providing early signals of instability in remote and dangerous terrain, such missions can play a pivotal role in safeguarding vulnerable communities across the Himalayas.





Agencies







