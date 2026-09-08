







Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel has commended India’s diplomatic approach in managing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, describing New Delhi’s outreach to both Moscow and Kyiv as a rare and pragmatic effort to build bridges in a divided geopolitical landscape.





Speaking during his official visit to India, Bettel highlighted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent trips to both capitals, noting that most countries choose one side, whereas India’s dual engagement reflects a genuine attempt to listen to all parties and seek solutions.





"Usually countries visit one, not both": Luxembourg FM Xavier Bettel lauds India's diplomacy on Russia-Ukraine war. Bettel stressed that India’s diplomatic efforts extend beyond bilateral interests, particularly in safeguarding global food security and stabilising Black Sea trade routes.





He pointed out that India does not have major commercial stakes in the region, yet its initiatives to prevent agricultural disruptions demonstrate a broader commitment to global stability. He described this as remarkable, emphasising that such actions help avert crises in other parts of the world.





The Luxembourg Foreign Minister underlined Europe’s role in any future peace negotiations, stating that while Europe often bears the financial consequences of conflicts, it must also be present at the negotiating table. He expressed that if Europe is not directly involved, it should welcome others like India taking the lead, but ultimately Europe should have a seat in shaping outcomes.





Turning to West Asia, Bettel raised concerns about maritime trade blockades and regional instability, warning that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could severely impact global supply chains. He highlighted the risk to fertiliser supplies, which are critical for agricultural production, cautioning that shortages could trigger economic and food crises in the coming months or years.





He criticised unilateral military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran, arguing that such operations bypass international legal norms and mandates. Bettel warned that conflating military conflicts with maritime trade security sets a dangerous precedent, potentially allowing nations to impose tolls on international straits, which would destabilise global commerce.





Bettel called for a clear separation between military confrontations and the protection of trade corridors. He insisted that while conflict with Iran is a reality, safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz must remain a distinct priority. He urged joint international initiatives to guarantee maritime safety, stressing that conflating the two issues would create long-term instability.





His remarks came during a three-day official visit to India from 7 to 9 September, which includes engagements in New Delhi and Chennai. In Chennai, Bettel is scheduled to visit IIT Madras and inaugurate a new SES campus, underscoring Luxembourg’s interest in expanding educational and technological cooperation with India.





ANI







