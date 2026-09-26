



Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Friday, September 25, that BrahMos missiles and AK-203 assault rifles manufactured in Uttar Pradesh are causing 'sleepless nights' for Pakistan and Naxalites. He made these remarks while praising the state's growing role in defence production.





Shah was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the fourth Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), which commenced at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. He described Uttar Pradesh as emerging as an engine of national growth, with investment and production gaining momentum rapidly across the state.





Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Make in India' campaign approximately 12 years ago, Shah noted that central and state governments have since worked in tandem to transform India into a global hub for manufacturing and innovation.





He underlined India's rising economic strength, pointing out that the country has entered the select league of the world's top five economies. Despite challenging global circumstances, India's growth rate remains firm, he added.





Shah observed that while traders showed interest in visiting the state during the first edition of UPITS, participation increased in the second and third editions. Now, in the fourth edition, entrepreneurs are stepping forward to become partners in the state's development.





'Buyers and investors from across the globe have arrived for the trade show, creating prospects for growth in investment, production, and sales within the state,' he said. He expressed confidence that entrepreneurs would play a pivotal role in achieving the goal of taking the state's economy to the one-trillion-dollar mark.





He alleged that the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh was poor before 2017 and that the state 'was under the influence of mafia'. Shah credited the Yogi Adityanath-led government for creating an environment conducive to industrial investment and for generating employment opportunities, citing improved law and order.





'After the Yogi government came to power, the BJP government has completely eliminated the hooliganism that existed during the SP-BSP governments. As a result, a favourable environment for setting up industries has emerged here,' he said.





Amit Shah highlighted that investment in the defence sector is rising through the defence corridor in regions like Agra and Aligarh. He noted that the country's defence production has crossed the ₹1 lakh crore mark, adding that India is now exporting defence products to nearly 80 nations, with Uttar Pradesh playing a significant role in this achievement.





'Today, the BrahMos missiles manufactured in UP give Pakistan sleepless nights; this is a prime indicator of the transformation taking place,' Shah said, referring to the BrahMos facility in Lucknow. The BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow was inaugurated in May 2025 as part of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.





The Lucknow facility, set up with an investment of around ₹300 crore across about 200 acres, undertakes the assembly, integration and testing of the supersonic cruise missile. The first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured there was flagged off in October 2025.





Shah also cited the AK-203 assault rifles manufactured in Amethi as an example of the expansion of defence production in the state. 'Similarly, the AK-203 assault rifles made in Amethi are giving sleepless nights to Naxalites and terrorists alike,' he said.





The AK-203 rifles are produced by Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) at its facility in Korwa, Amethi district. The joint venture, established between Indian defence public-sector companies and Russian entities, covers the production of over 6,01,427 rifles.





India has achieved complete indigenous production of the AK-203 assault rifle at Amethi, with initial prototypes ready for Army trials before bulk production of nearly 5.3 lakh rifles. The factory has built rifles in which every component and input material is Indian, with no Russian kits or imported steel.





IRRPL is working to increase manufacturing capacity to a production rate of one AK-203 every 100 seconds, with the target from April 2027. The company currently employs around 247 people, a figure expected to rise to about 460 at full scale.





Shah's speech framed Uttar Pradesh's defence manufacturing, jobs and law-and-order gains as central to India's growth story. He said India had effectively used BrahMos missiles during Operation Sindoor to avenge civilian killings in Pahalgam.





The fourth UPITS is drawing buyers and investors from across the globe, creating prospects for growth in investment, production and sales within the state. Entrepreneurs are now stepping forward to become partners in Uttar Pradesh's development during this edition of the trade show.





Agencies







