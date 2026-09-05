



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is likely to visit India again in October, signalling continued momentum in the Quad’s diplomatic engagements. This comes as preparations intensify for a possible Quad leaders’ summit in the United States in December.





The Quad summit, involving India, the US, Japan and Australia, is expected to be held on the sidelines of the G20 summit scheduled at the Trump National Doral Miami in Florida on 14–15 December under the US presidency. Reports indicate that this summit will serve as a major platform to advance cooperation among the four nations.





Senior officials from the Quad countries have stepped up consultations to strengthen cooperation. Earlier this week, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri hosted a meeting of Quad Sherpas in New Delhi.





The meeting was attended by Sergio Gor, Special Envoy to South and Central Asia and US Ambassador to India; Elly Lawson, Deputy Secretary of Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade; and Hiroyuki Namazu, Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan.





A joint statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and the US State Department confirmed that the meeting was convened to take forward the outcomes of the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting held in New Delhi in May and to prepare for the next foreign ministers’ meeting.





The officials discussed key areas of cooperation, including maritime and transnational security, economic prosperity and security, critical and emerging technologies, and humanitarian assistance and emergency response. They also exchanged perspectives on developments in the Indo-Pacific and the wider regional and global situation.





US Ambassador Sergio Gor emphasised that the Quad was moving forward with “clear purpose” and highlighted the focus on an action plan and concrete deliverables. His remarks underscored the grouping’s intent to translate discussions into tangible outcomes.





India had been expected to host the Quad leaders’ summit last year. However, ties between New Delhi and Washington faced strains over several issues. These included US President Donald Trump’s claims of mediation between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, as well as Washington’s tariff measures against India. These developments had delayed the summit, but the current trajectory suggests renewed alignment between the two capitals.





The upcoming engagements, both Rubio’s October visit and the December summit, are expected to reaffirm the Quad’s role in shaping a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific. They will also serve to consolidate cooperation across strategic, economic and technological domains, while addressing pressing global challenges.





Agencies







