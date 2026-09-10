Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in New Delhi on 11 September, with defence cooperation forming the centrepiece of their talks.





Pending S-400 deliveries, Su-57 technology transfer, and upgrades to the BrahMos missile system are expected to dominate discussions, signalling a renewed push in India-Russia military-technical collaboration.





India signed a ₹40,000 crore deal with Russia in 2018 for five S-400 Triumf air defence regiments. Four units have already been delivered and deployed across Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu and the northern sector against China.





The fifth and final squadron, delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine war, is now assured for delivery by November 2026. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia remains committed to fulfilling its obligations, emphasising that the S-400 continues to feature prominently in bilateral conversations.





The S-400 system is critical for India’s layered air defence architecture. It can detect and engage aircraft, cruise missiles and certain ballistic missile targets at ranges exceeding 300 km. Its combat record was highlighted during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, when it successfully intercepted a Pakistani AEW&C aircraft, establishing air dominance.





India’s Defence Acquisition Council has already approved additional acquisitions, underscoring the platform’s enduring role in national defence planning.





The Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet is another major item on the agenda. For the first time, Moscow has formally confirmed that the sale of Su-57 aircraft to India is under discussion. More significantly, Russia is exploring technology transfer and production cooperation, moving beyond a simple buyer-seller arrangement.





Peskov noted that while countries are cautious about sharing cutting-edge technologies, the depth of India-Russia ties makes such cooperation possible. The BrahMos joint venture was cited as a model for future collaboration.





The BrahMos missile system itself is set for a major upgrade. Russia and India are jointly producing the BrahMos, and talks will focus on enhancing its capabilities. The BrahMos-NG (Next Generation) is a lighter 1.3-ton missile compared with the current 2.9-ton version.





It offers speeds of Mach 3.5, a range exceeding 400 km, and compatibility with lighter aircraft such as TEJAS and MiG-29, allowing six to seven missiles per fighter compared with one on the Su-30MKI. Plans are underway to extend the range to 800 km.





The air-launched variant has already demonstrated effectiveness, striking 11 Pakistani airbases during Operation Sindoor.





Beyond defence, the Modi-Putin meeting will also touch on nuclear energy cooperation, with Russia signalling readiness to discuss new nuclear power plants in India. Trade and investment expansion, particularly in national currency settlements within BRICS, will also be reviewed.





Russia has highlighted that 90% of its transactions with BRICS members are now conducted in national currencies, reflecting a shift towards diversified payment mechanisms.





The meeting comes just ahead of the BRICS Summit on 12–13 September in New Delhi, where India is chairing under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The bilateral talks are expected to set the tone for India-Russia strategic ties, reinforcing defence, nuclear, and economic cooperation as pillars of the partnership.





Agencies







