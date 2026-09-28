



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar used India’s address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York to urge restraint, de-escalation and stronger protection for civilians amid multiple ongoing conflicts, warning that the fallout of wars is felt well beyond the borders of nations directly involved.





Speaking on 26 September 2026 during the General Debate of the 81st UNGA session, he said hostilities were destabilising global security and development, leaving countries distant from battle zones exposed to severe economic and humanitarian consequences.





Jaishankar stressed that nations far from conflict areas were being penalised through no fault of their own, while those most affected often had the least say in decisions shaping the course of wars.





He described the current situation in the Gulf as exacerbating an already difficult global environment, expressing deep concern over continuing hostilities and the targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers transiting international waterways, calling such actions simply unacceptable.





India, he said, called upon all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, ensure the protection of civilians and maintain the uninterrupted flow of energy and commerce, underlining the importance of safeguarding maritime crews and stable distribution channels for food grains and fuel.





On West Asia, Jaishankar reiterated India’s long-standing position that a durable and lasting peace requires a two-state solution, with sovereign, independent and viable states of Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace within secure and recognised borders.





He noted that tensions and violence regrettably continued in the Middle East, but affirmed that India was prepared to do everything possible to ameliorate the situation, especially with regard to food and energy security, and was contributing to humanitarian assistance and relief efforts for the Palestinian people.





India extends humanitarian assistance to Palestine both bilaterally and through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), with official figures indicating around 70 metric tons of aid dispatched since the escalation of the conflict.





EAM Jaishankar cautioned that peace was not merely the absence of war, warning that if the world remained subjected to continuous threats and pressures, it would be living on the edge of an abyss, with just one more step needed to push it over.





He emphasised that strengthening stability, security and predictability was crucial to creating an enabling environment for peace, and urged the international community to confront persistent threats to international peace and stability.





Addressing the Russia-Ukraine war, now nearing its fifth year, he described the conflict as equally concerning and echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal that endless war must give way now to an end to war, adding that India supported ongoing initiatives to bring peace through dialogue and diplomacy.





On the sidelines of the UNGA, Jaishankar held detailed discussions with counterparts including Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the latest developments related to the Gulf conflict, reflecting India’s active diplomatic engagement on maritime security and regional stability.





ANI







