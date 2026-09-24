



A historic shift is unfolding inside one of the world's most powerful military alliances, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, or NATO.





As uncertainty grows around America's commitments to the bloc it once led, Europe is quietly preparing for a future, this time without the US at the centre.





According to a detailed report by The Wall Street Journal, European officials are now developing contingency plans for what some are calling a European NATO.





Senior officials from the UK, France, Germany, Poland, the Nordic countries, and Canada have been holding quiet side meetings and informal dinner discussions in and around NATO headquarters to sketch out this blueprint.





The primary ambition of this strategy is to ensure that if Washington withdraws, or refuses to come to Europe's defence, the continent does not find itself completely defenceless.





This contingency plan is gaining momentum after receiving crucial backing from Germany, which had previously opposed a go-it-alone approach in favour of relying on the American security umbrella.





German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stated that while discussions within NATO are not always easy, finding workable solutions will ultimately create new strategic opportunities for Europe.





The underlying plan seeks to gradually move European officers into key command and control roles currently held by American generals, including the management of air and missile defence networks.





It also focuses on accelerating European industrial production in capability areas where the continent has long depended on Washington, such as space surveillance, satellite reconnaissance, in-flight refuelling, and air mobility.





To strengthen military hardware production, Germany and the UK recently announced a joint program to develop stealthy cruise missiles and hypersonic weapons.





Conscription is also returning to national agendas across the continent, with several European nations that scrapped compulsory military service after the Cold War now reconsidering it, using Finland as a operational model.





The most politically sensitive aspect of the transition involves the nuclear umbrella, leading to direct discussions between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron on extending France's nuclear deterrent to cover Germany and other European allies.





Underpinning all these moves is a push to build independent satellite, surveillance, and missile-warning systems to reduce dependence on American intelligence, which experts identify as the hardest capability gap to close.





This drastic European pivot comes amid escalating rhetoric from US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to pull the United States out of NATO due to European unwillingness to support military operations regarding the Iran war.





Trump expressed deep frustration over European nations refusing to join the US blockade of Iranian ports, open their airspace for strikes, or participate in military missions to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, where massive volumes of global oil flow.





Lashing out at European allies, Trump called the alliance ineffective and referred to NATO as a paper tiger while criticizing leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over diplomatic disagreements.





The White House has also weighed punitive measures against allies deemed unhelpful, including initiating the withdrawal of 5,000 troops from Germany following public disagreements with German leadership.





European anxieties were further heightened by earlier disputes, including Trump's controversial suggestion regarding Greenland, which accelerated efforts toward self-reliance.





Finland's President Alexander Stubb noted that a managed burden-shifting from the US toward Europe is actively ongoing as part of broader national security strategies, emphasizing the need for an orderly transition.





Despite these efforts, significant structural challenges remain, as no single European nation possesses the comprehensive military capabilities or nuclear firepower needed to entirely replace the US presence overnight.





Financially, European allies have pledged massive increases in military spending, targeting 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product on core defence alongside an additional 1.5 per cent allocated to critical infrastructure.





To fund these massive defence initiatives, European nations are reallocating strategic reserve funds, moving upwards of $100 billion directly into continent-wide procurement programs.





Furthermore, military logistical corridors spanning across Europe require heavy reinforcement, involving the transport of thousands of tons of heavy military equipment through key transit routes into Poland and the Baltic region.





Europe is also boosting support for deep-tech defence start-up ecosystems to accelerate domestic innovation in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and modern warfare tools.





Agencies











