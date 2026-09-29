



Naval Group India has marked the commissioning anniversary of INS Khanderi, the second Kalvari-class submarine built in India and delivered to the Indian Navy by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) under Project-75.





INS Khanderi was commissioned at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on 28 September 2019 by the then Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





The submarine was launched in January 2017 and underwent an extensive programme of sea trials before being handed over to the Indian Navy by MDL on 19 September 2019.





The commissioning of INS Khanderi followed that of INS Kalvari, the first submarine of the class, in December 2017.





The Kalvari-class submarines are based on the Scorpène design developed by French naval shipbuilder Naval Group. Project-75 involves the construction of six diesel-electric attack submarines at MDL through technology transfer and industrial cooperation with Naval Group.





Eric Balufin, Executive Vice-President, Services, Naval Group, said: ‘Khanderi is a testament to the strong and enduring partnership between India and France and highlights our shared commitment to strengthening India’s submarine capabilities.’





INS Khanderi is 67.56 metres long and has a submerged displacement of approximately 1,775 tons. It is equipped with six weapon-launching tubes and can carry up to 18 weapons, including torpedoes, missiles and mines.





The submarine can also support special operations involving the deployment and recovery of marine commandos.





Naval Group India described INS Khanderi as a defining milestone in India’s Atmanirbharta journey and a symbol of the trusted partnership between India and France.





The company said the partnership extends beyond the construction of individual submarines, reflecting a broader effort to strengthen India’s indigenous submarine-building capabilities and maritime security.





Agencies







