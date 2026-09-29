



The fleet of fifth-generation Su-57 stealth fighters operated by the Russian Aerospace Forces has reportedly grown beyond 50 aircraft, marking another milestone in the program's gradual expansion.





According to BMPD, the Telegram channel associated with the Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, a total of 49 production-standard Su-57 fighters had been manufactured by 2026 under the major procurement contract signed in 2019.





The final 14 aircraft from that production batch were reportedly handed over during the early part of 2026, completing deliveries under the contract.





On 24 September, the United Aircraft Corporation announced that an additional batch of Su-57 fighters had been transferred to the Russian military.





The company stated that all aircraft underwent a full programme of factory and acceptance testing before being delivered to operational units.





Russian authorities have not officially disclosed the precise number of Su-57 aircraft currently in active service, although estimates now place the operational fleet above the 50-aircraft mark.





BMPD reported that Su-57 fighters produced during 2025 and 2026 appear to incorporate upgraded 101KS-U and 101KS-O electro-optical modules, together with formation lighting systems intended to improve operational effectiveness and flight safety.





Despite these improvements, the aircraft continue to be powered by the AL-41F1 engine, also known as Product 117, rather than the next-generation powerplant that is still undergoing development and testing.





The latest deliveries suggest that Russia is continuing a phased modernisation approach, introducing sensor and avionics enhancements while maintaining proven propulsion systems to sustain production rates.





Attention has also focused on the export-oriented Su-57E variant.





Algeria became the first confirmed foreign operator of the aircraft after reportedly receiving its first two fighters in 2025. Algeria is widely believed to have placed an order for 12 Su-57E aircraft as part of a broader package covering Russian military aviation equipment.





BMPD believes additional deliveries to Algeria may have continued during 2026, indicating progress in Moscow's efforts to establish an overseas customer base for its flagship stealth fighter.





The acquisition is expected to strengthen the North African nation's air combat capabilities and make it one of the few countries outside the major military powers to field a fifth-generation fighter platform.





The Su-57 remains central to Russia's long-term combat aviation modernisation plans, with ongoing production, incremental upgrades and export activity intended to enhance the aircraft's position both within the Russian Aerospace Forces and in the international defence market.





Agencies







