



The National Investigation Agency carried out extensive raids at ten different locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in connection with a cross-border terror conspiracy involving Pakistan-based handlers of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba and their alleged network of local Over Ground Workers.





The searches were conducted in Kupwara, Kulgam, Bandipora, Baramulla and Sopore. The objective was to unearth further evidence relating to the conspiracy and to ascertain the roles of individuals suspected of providing logistical and other support to infiltrated terrorists.





According to the agency’s statement, incriminating material relevant to the case was seized and secured during the raids. This material is now being examined and corroborated with other evidence already collected in the ongoing investigation.





The case originated with the arrest of an Over Ground Worker associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba on the night of 31 March 2026 at a naka point. A hand grenade and live ammunition were recovered from his possession, which triggered the investigation.





Subsequent inquiries led to the arrest of Pakistani nationals linked to the conspiracy. These developments revealed the identities and suspected roles of members of the local support network.





Investigations so far have established clear linkages between Pakistan-based Lashkar handlers and their local associates. These individuals were allegedly used for communication, movement and concealment of infiltrated terrorists. They were also involved in providing shelter, conducting reconnaissance and offering other logistical facilitation.





The NIA is examining the financial trail, communication channels, movement of the accused, and the source and supply chain of arms and explosives. The aim is to establish the complete network and uncover the full extent of its activities.





The searches conducted today form part of the agency’s continuing investigation into the larger conspiracy and the support mechanism facilitating cross-border terrorism.





The NIA has emphasised that its investigation remains ongoing, with efforts focused on identifying all persons involved in the conspiracy and establishing their respective roles.





PTI







