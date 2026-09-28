



Pakistan Navy’s first Hangor-class submarine, PNS/M HANGOR, has successfully conducted its maiden live weapon firing in the Arabian Sea.





The submarine launched an anti-ship cruise missile and accurately engaged a designated long-range target during the exercise, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan’s military media wing.





The firing was described as a major demonstration of the submarine’s operational readiness and combat capability. The exercise also marked an important milestone in Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen its underwater warfare arm.





Pakistan’s Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, witnessed the missile firing. He described the exercise as evidence of the submarine’s combat capabilities and stressed the strategic importance of expanding Pakistan’s underwater warfare capability to support maritime deterrence.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Pakistan Navy and its leadership. In a statement issued by his office, he said the successful engagement of the long-range target demonstrated the operational readiness and combat capability of Pakistan’s submarine force.





PNS/M HANGOR was constructed in China under an agreement between Pakistan and China. It was commissioned in April at a ceremony in Sanya, China, before reaching Karachi in June and joining the Pakistan Navy’s operational fleet.





The submarine is the first of eight Hangor-class boats being acquired by Pakistan from China under the navy’s fleet-modernisation program.





The class is equipped with advanced combat systems, modern sensors, air-independent propulsion (AIP) technology and enhanced stealth features. AIP allows a conventionally powered submarine to remain submerged for longer periods without frequently surfacing or snorkelling to recharge its batteries.





The Hangor-class design is based on China’s S26 export submarine, which is linked to the Yuan-class family. The boats are intended to improve Pakistan’s ability to conduct covert surveillance, anti-ship operations and sea-denial missions.





Under the wider arrangement, four submarines are being constructed in China, while the remaining four are planned to be built in Pakistan. The program represents one of Islamabad’s most significant submarine-modernisation efforts.





The ISPR did not identify the missile used in the firing, disclose its range or provide details of the target. Some reports have linked the submarine’s expected armament to the Chinese YJ-18 family, although this has not been officially confirmed by Pakistan.





The successful firing comes as Pakistan seeks to develop a larger and more capable undersea force in the Arabian Sea. The navy said the exercise reflected its focus on maintaining a modern, combat-ready fleet capable of protecting the country’s maritime interests.





PTI







