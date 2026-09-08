



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has declared that India’s armed forces have been granted complete freedom and resources to respond decisively to threats, including the authority to strike adversaries inside their own territory, announced PIB.





He emphasised that India’s pursuit of peace must not be mistaken for weakness, stating that “peace born of the fear of war is to be condemned, while war fought for the sake of peace is worthy of reverence.”





Singh made it clear that countries promoting terrorism against India would face military retaliation rather than dialogue. He asserted that the government’s position is unambiguous: if any nation supports terrorism against India, the armed forces will deliver a befitting response.





This policy reflects India’s determination to safeguard its sovereignty and security through proactive measures.





The Defence Minister highlighted India’s commitment to strategic autonomy and independent decision-making amid global geopolitical uncertainties. He accused adversaries of attempting to destabilise the country by misleading youth in Jammu and Kashmir, funding anti-India activities, spreading violence, and creating divisions within society.





He explained that the government has countered these efforts through rehabilitation and de-radicalisation programs, initiatives to integrate misguided youth into the mainstream, and the creation of employment and business opportunities.





Singh noted that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed unprecedented progress since the abrogation of Article 370, with new opportunities opening up for the youth. He cited surgical strikes, the Balakot airstrike, and Operation Sindoor as examples of India’s decisive military strategy against terrorism, targeting both terrorists and their handlers.





He also referred to the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, declaring that “blood and water cannot flow together,” a symbolic move underscoring India’s firm stance.





Addressing attempts to create social discord, Singh said such efforts had been thwarted by the unity of Indians. He recalled attacks on places of worship during Operation Sindoor, noting that people rejected attempts to divide society.





He further observed that warfare is evolving, with space and cyberspace emerging as new domains of conflict alongside land, air, and sea. Artificial intelligence, drones, autonomous systems, and precision weapons are transforming the battlefield, and India is working to make its defence strategy future-ready by developing advanced technologies domestically.





Singh stressed that India’s defence policy has moved from being reactive to proactive. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomacy and leadership for India’s entry into the Missile Technology Control Regime in 2016, which facilitated the extension of the BrahMos missile’s range.





He outlined the transformation of the defence sector, focusing on strengthening border security, modernising the armed forces, increasing indigenous production, and revamping ordnance factories.





He pointed out that defence production, which stood at around ₹40,000 crore before 2014, has now risen to approximately ₹1.80 lakh crore. Defence exports have grown 56-fold to over ₹38,000 crore. Singh emphasised that India has shifted from an import-dependent model to indigenous defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbharta initiative.





He listed systems and platforms such as the Akashteer air defence control system, Akash missile, Pinaka rocket launcher, Astra air-to-air missile, Prachand and Dhruv helicopters, Tejas fighter aircraft, Arjun tank, and indigenous drone and counter-drone systems.





He also highlighted the induction of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, into the Navy, and ongoing development of sixth-generation fighter aircraft.





Singh announced that India aims to export defence equipment worth ₹50,000 crore by 2029. He explained that the government’s objective is to achieve Atmanirbharta in defence while building an ecosystem that strengthens national security, drives economic growth, and expands India’s role in the global security architecture.





He expressed confidence that by 2047, India will not only become a Viksit Bharat but also emerge as a global leader in technology, the economy, and defence.





PIB







