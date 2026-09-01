



Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the declaration at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek alongside other heads of member states. The signing marked a collective commitment by the leadership of the bloc to advance cooperation on pressing regional and global issues.





Earlier, in his address to the summit, PM Modi strongly emphasised the need to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism. He highlighted financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens as critical elements that must be eliminated.





He asserted that there can be no double standards in the fight against terrorism and warned that countries using terrorism as an instrument of policy must be sent a strong message that it cannot be treated as a strategic asset.





The Prime Minister described terrorism as a grave challenge to humanity and cautioned against limiting the fight to an action-reaction mindset. He reiterated that peace and security remain the first pillar of India’s vision for the SCO, alongside connectivity and opportunity.





He linked the aspiration for a peaceful Eurasia to stability in Afghanistan, noting India’s ongoing contributions to development and humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people.





On the crisis in West Asia, PM Modi underlined that conflict in one region inevitably impacts energy security, maritime trade and global supply chains. He stressed that countries of the Global South bear the maximum burden of such disruptions.





He reaffirmed India’s position that solutions to tensions and wars cannot be found on the battlefield but only through dialogue and diplomacy.





The Prime Minister also flagged drug trafficking as a serious threat to youth and regional security. He called for stronger cooperation through SCO mechanisms dealing with organised crime, narcotics, information security and other security threats. He urged that these mechanisms be made effective mediums for practical coordination and timely action.





PM Modi emphasised that the benefits of SCO cooperation must reach people directly. He placed people-to-people ties at the centre of this cooperation, describing them as the greatest capital.





He said the true measure of success would be in creating opportunities for youth, opening new markets for entrepreneurs, improving farmers’ access to technology and enhancing the lives of citizens. He described this as the real meaning of Security, Connectivity and Opportunity.





The summit was hosted by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, who served as chairman. Alongside PM Modi, the gathering included Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. The SCO Summit brought together 10 member states, 15 partner countries and two observer nations, Afghanistan and Mongolia, to advance dialogue and cooperation.





The 26th Leadership Summit marked a significant moment in the organisation’s history as it continues to shape Eurasian security, connectivity and opportunity in its twenty-fifth year of existence.





ANI







