



Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Moscow for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Modi has accepted the invitation. The summit dates will be finalised through diplomatic channels at a mutually convenient time.





The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Brics Summit in New Delhi on Friday. They held wide-ranging discussions on the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.





The talks covered trade, investment, defence, energy, critical minerals, fertiliser supplies, skill mobility and industrial cooperation.





The annual summit is the highest-level institutional mechanism between India and Russia. It is held alternately in the two countries. The invitation comes as both sides continue to deepen their long-standing strategic partnership across economic, defence and energy sectors.





The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They discussed ongoing conflicts and other international developments. Modi reiterated India’s position that dialogue and diplomacy remain the way forward in resolving disputes.





Both sides deliberated on strategies to reach the ambitious bilateral trade target of $100 billion by 2030. The current annual trade volume stands at around $65 billion.





This translates to approximately ₹5,41,000 crores. The target of $100 billion equals about ₹8,32,000 crores. Achieving this will require stronger market access, improved payment mechanisms and reduced trade barriers.





Defence cooperation was a major focus of the talks. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that both sides are exploring BrahMos missile upgrades. Moscow remains committed to fulfilling its remaining S-400 system deliveries. Discussions also included the proposed supply of Su-57 fighter jets to India.





In the energy sector, the two sides reviewed the overall scenario. They agreed to ramp up cooperation in civil nuclear energy. This is expected to strengthen India’s energy security and diversify its energy mix.





Industrial cooperation also featured prominently. Collaboration in the rail and tunnelling sectors, development of the steel value chain and broadening access to the Russian market for Indian exporters were discussed. Expanding industrial ties is seen as vital to balancing the trade deficit.





The talks also covered increasing the mobility of skilled Indian labourers to Russia. Cooperation in critical minerals was another area of focus. These discussions reflect the growing scope of the partnership beyond traditional defence and energy ties.





The invitation for the 24th Annual Summit underscores the resilience of the India-Russia relationship. Despite global geopolitical uncertainties, the partnership continues to expand across multiple domains. Modi’s forthcoming visit to Moscow will mark another milestone in this enduring strategic partnership.





Agencies







