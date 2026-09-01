



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit on Monday.





The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across defence, energy and other strategic sectors. They also exchanged views on political, economic, space, mobility and people-to-people ties, reaffirming the resilience of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership despite global uncertainties.





The discussions extended to multilateral cooperation, particularly under India’s Chairship of BRICS in 2026. Both leaders welcomed the outcome of the 27th India–Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Cultural matters held in Moscow on 24 August 2026, which had addressed trade, investment, energy, nuclear power, connectivity and skilled-worker mobility.





Modi and Putin shared perspectives on pressing regional and global issues. They focused on conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region, which have disrupted maritime trade and posed risks to the safety of Indian seafarers.





PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent position that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to resolving conflicts. He stressed the need to move “from an endless war towards an end to the war,” underlining that every day of conflict pushes humanity backwards, while every step towards peace brings hope and enthusiasm.





The Prime Minister emphasised India’s message of peace, invoking the teachings of Gandhi and Buddha. He noted that India supports all efforts towards peace and stability, and highlighted the importance of safeguarding maritime commerce and ensuring the security of seafarers amid ongoing crises.





PM Modi also conveyed his anticipation of welcoming Putin to India for the 18th BRICS Summit scheduled for 12–13 September 2026 in New Delhi. The leaders agreed to remain engaged in strengthening bilateral ties and advancing cooperation in multilateral forums.





Following their bilateral meeting, Modi and Putin travelled together in the same vehicle to attend the inauguration of the World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena. This gesture underscored the warmth in their relationship and the shared commitment to deepening India–Russia engagement across diverse domains.





The meeting came against the backdrop of the continuing war between Russia and Ukraine since February 2022 and the volatile situation in West Asia.





Both leaders acknowledged the impact of these conflicts on global trade, energy markets and maritime security, reaffirming their resolve to work together in addressing challenges while expanding cooperation in defence, energy and technology.





ANI







