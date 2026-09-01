



India’s indigenous ARJUN MK-1A tank, despite being combat-proven and superior to imported options, has faced nearly a decade of delays due to systemic institutional dysfunction, bureaucratic hurdles, and engine supply crises.





The Heavy Vehicles Factory in Avadi has only just begun overhauling older ARJUN MK-1 tanks, while the MK-1A induction may slip to 2030–31.





The defence sector in India has grown significantly, producing ₹1.54 trillion worth of equipment, achieving a 25-fold increase in exports, and securing 92% of domestic contracts. Yet, the ARJUN MK-1A program highlights the persistent gap between capability and execution.





The Indian Army has operated 124 ARJUN MK-1 tanks since 2004. These tanks consistently outperformed imported Russian T-90s in firepower, mobility, and survivability.





A 2014 Comptroller and Auditor-General report revealed that benchmarks were deliberately set higher than the T-90, yet the Arjun surpassed them.





The Defence Acquisition Council approved two regiments of the MK-1A in 2010, with DRDO tasked to deliver 15 upgrades and 72 modifications. DRDO met its deadlines, even delivering prototypes ahead of schedule. However, Army trials dragged on for three years, longer than the development cycle itself. This reflected a system designed to obstruct rather than facilitate.





The Defence Ministry contracted the Heavy Vehicles Factory in September 2021 for 118 MK-1A tanks, with deliveries expected from 2024. By mid-2026, not a single unit had been delivered. Bureaucratic blunders, increased indigenous content requirements under the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, and lack of clarity on overhaul responsibilities compounded delays.





The engine crisis has been central. The German MTU 838 Ka-501 engine production line was discontinued, and restarting it required larger orders and a four-year lead time. MTU offered a new-generation engine, but integration demanded redesigns, fresh validation trials, and weight distribution adjustments.





DRDO’s Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment has developed an indigenous Datran 1500 hp engine, but trials are unlikely to conclude before 2029.





Meanwhile, the Army has only now begun overhauling two MK-1 tanks at Avadi, fitting them with 26 upgrades from the MK-1A. Six major upgrades include a commander's panoramic sight, automatic target tracker, and advanced running gear system. Twenty smaller improvements range from LED headlamps to improved fire suppression systems.





Operationally, delays matter. Pakistan has strengthened bases near Rajasthan, less than five kilometres from Indian border towns. The SAMHO missile, designed for the ARJUN MK-1A, has a 5 km range ideal for this geography. The capability exists, but execution lags.





The Arjun program itself has spanned 52 years since its launch in 1974. Costs ballooned from ₹15.5 crore to over ₹300 crore by the mid-1990s.





The tank’s weight, at 68 tons, complicates transport and deployment outside desert sectors. Despite its proven firepower and armour, institutional dysfunction has prevented timely induction.





India has received inquiries from foreign nations for the ARJUN MK-1A, but the government has prioritised meeting domestic needs first.





Until systemic reforms address bureaucratic inertia and supply chain vulnerabilities, the ARJUN MK-1A risks becoming another example of indigenous excellence undermined by institutional shortcomings.





Agencies







