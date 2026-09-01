



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled together in the same car to attend the opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena.





This symbolic gesture came immediately after their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, underlining the warmth and depth of India-Russia ties.





During his remarks, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s consistent position on the Ukraine conflict. He stressed that every day spent in war sets humanity back, while every step towards peace fills humanity with hope and enthusiasm. He emphasised that moving away from endless war is essential for the well-being of humanity.





PM Modi recalled previous discussions with Putin on Ukraine and reaffirmed that India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so. He described peace as the call of humanity and highlighted India’s message rooted in the teachings of Gandhi and Buddha, both of which advocate the path of peace.





The war between Russia and Ukraine, which began in February 2022, has remained a central issue in global diplomacy. Modi’s remarks echoed his widely noted statement at the Samarkand SCO Summit in 2022, when he declared that “today’s era is not an era of war.” That statement was praised by leaders across the world and continues to shape India’s diplomatic posture.





According to Russian agency TASS, the meeting between Modi and Putin took place at the Aksakal Meeting Room in the Bishkek Ala Archa State Residence. President Putin was accompanied by a delegation that included ministers and senior Russian officials.





At the beginning of the meeting, Putin expressed satisfaction at the strengthening of Russian-Indian relations. He described the partnership as special and privileged, noting that it was aided by Modi’s personal attention and the friendly relations established between the two leaders. Putin conveyed gratitude to Modi for his commitment to the relationship.





Russia remains one of India’s most important strategic partners, particularly in defence and energy cooperation.





The two countries have maintained close ties across sectors including nuclear energy, hydrocarbons, and defence procurement. India continues to rely on Russia for critical defence equipment, while Russia benefits from India’s growing energy demand and expanding economic footprint. The strategic partnership has been consistently described as privileged, reflecting its unique depth and resilience despite global pressures.





The joint appearance of Modi and Putin at the World Nomad Games was not merely ceremonial but a demonstration of solidarity and mutual respect. The event, which celebrates nomadic culture and traditions, provided a symbolic backdrop for the two leaders to showcase their partnership before a global audience.





Their decision to travel together in the same car was a powerful gesture of camaraderie, reinforcing the perception of India and Russia as enduring allies in a shifting geopolitical landscape.





ANI







