



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek, presenting India’s vision for the bloc through three foundational pillars: Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity.





He emphasised that the time has come to move beyond abstract ideas and towards concrete outcomes, urging member states to transform the SCO’s 25-year foundation of dialogue into tangible results.





He underlined that in an era of global uncertainty and instability, shared geography must be converted into shared opportunities.





PM Modi stressed that cooperation should bring positive changes to the lives of ordinary citizens, not remain confined to government-level initiatives.





He called for collective action against terrorism and its financing, while highlighting that connectivity projects must respect sovereignty and territorial integrity.





The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov for the warm welcome and hospitality extended in Bishkek. He noted the significance of Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day celebrations and the World Nomad Games, describing them as reflections of the region’s rich culture and shared heritage, which he said form a major strength of the SCO family.





Modi linked peace and stability in Afghanistan to the broader goal of a secure Eurasia. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to humanitarian assistance and development support for the Afghan people. On the West Asia crisis, he warned that conflicts have far-reaching consequences, affecting energy security, maritime trade, and global supply chains.





He stressed that countries of the Global South bear the greatest burden of such disruptions, reiterating India’s position that solutions must come through Dialogue and Diplomacy rather than battlefields.





He flagged drug trafficking as a grave threat to youth and regional security. Modi welcomed the establishment of SCO Centres to tackle organised crime, information security, and narcotics, urging that they be made effective instruments for coordination and timely action.





On connectivity, he said India supports initiatives that link markets, facilitate trade, and open new paths for development. He called for simplified customs processes, expanded use of digital documentation, and more efficient logistics networks across roads, railways, and air corridors. He stressed that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity remains the core spirit of the SCO Charter.





Turning to Opportunity, Modi said the benefits of cooperation must directly reach people. He highlighted India’s initiatives such as the SCO Start-Up Forum, Young Authors’ Conclave, and Young Scientists’ Forum, stressing that people-to-people ties should be central to the next 25 years of SCO cooperation.





He explained that success should be measured by how many opportunities are created for youth, how many markets open for entrepreneurs, how much technology benefits farmers, and how much better citizens’ lives become.





He announced that the first session of the SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum, proposed by India last year, will be hosted in India this year. Quoting Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov, Modi reminded the gathering that people often focus on divisions rather than unity, and urged SCO members to embrace diversity as identity and shared objectives as strength.





He concluded by calling for a collective resolve to move from shared geography to shared opportunities, from vision to outcomes, and from government-driven cooperation to people-driven partnerships.





Modi affirmed India’s readiness to contribute to the SCO’s shared journey with faith and commitment.





The Ministry of External Affairs later shared highlights of his address on social media, reinforcing the message of Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity as the guiding principles of India’s engagement with the SCO.





ANI







