



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, marking the organisation’s 25th anniversary.





He presented a 10-point roadmap to strengthen the SCO’s three pillars of Security, Connectivity and Opportunity, urging member states to move from vision to measurable outcomes.





He called for the complete dismantling of the terrorism ecosystem, targeting financing networks, recruitment channels, radicalisation processes and safe havens. He stressed zero tolerance for double standards and insisted that terrorism must never be treated as a strategic asset.





PM Modi highlighted Afghanistan’s importance for regional peace and stability, advocating sustained development assistance and humanitarian support for its people. He emphasised that conflicts must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, warning that escalation threatens global energy security, maritime trade and supply chains.





He urged intensified regional action against drug trafficking, organised crime and other security challenges, stressing effective coordination and prompt use of SCO mechanisms. He described drug trafficking as a grave threat to youth and regional security.





On connectivity, he called for reliable and inclusive networks that respect sovereignty and territorial integrity in line with the SCO Charter. He pressed for modernisation of trade and logistics through simplified customs procedures, wider use of digital documentation and more efficient logistics systems.





He underlined that people-to-people ties must be central to SCO cooperation, with benefits reaching youth, entrepreneurs and farmers. He said the organisation’s success should be measured by how many opportunities are created for citizens, how many markets open for entrepreneurs, and how much technology benefits farmers.





He pointed to initiatives such as the SCO Start-Up Forum, Young Authors’ Conclave and Young Scientists’ Forum as examples of people-driven cooperation. He also proposed the establishment of an SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum, with its first session to be hosted by India.





The summit was chaired by Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov and attended by leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.





PM Modi expressed optimism that his diplomatic engagements on the sidelines of the summit would deliver concrete advantages for India. He thanked President Japarov and the Kyrgyz people for their hospitality, noting his interaction with locals connected to India and his homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Bishkek.





He held a meeting with Togo President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, exchanging perspectives on diverse subjects. He met Mongolia President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh to review bilateral cooperation and reinforce the India-Mongolia friendship. He also met Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith, signalling India’s commitment to expanding multisectoral cooperation.





Before the official group photograph, PM Modi engaged informally with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.





The SCO currently includes 10 full members—Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan—alongside two observer states and 15 dialogue partners.





On Monday, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinjyan.





Beyond diplomacy, he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial site and interacted warmly with members of the Indian community. He concluded his evening schedule by attending the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games, cheering on the Indian contingent.





This roadmap, unveiled at Bishkek, reflects India’s determination to transform the SCO from a dialogue-driven platform into a people-driven partnership, ensuring that shared geography translates into shared opportunities for the next 25 years.





ANI







