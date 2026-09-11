



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant phone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on 10 September 2026, reaffirming India and Germany’s commitment to deepen their Strategic Partnership across trade, defence, clean energy, advanced technologies, and talent mobility.





The discussion coincided with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, highlighting Germany’s role as a key pillar of India’s engagement with Europe and a valued partner in promoting global peace and prosperity.





The conversation was described by Prime Minister Modi as warm and productive, with both leaders expressing satisfaction at the substantial progress achieved in bilateral cooperation.





They noted the sustained momentum in high-level exchanges between New Delhi and Berlin, which has strengthened institutional frameworks and expanded collaboration across multiple sectors.





Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to intensify cooperation in trade and investment, advanced technologies, clean energy, defence, education, and skilled talent mobility.





The emphasis on advanced technologies and clean energy reflects the forward-looking nature of the partnership, while defence and education continue to anchor traditional areas of cooperation.





The leaders agreed to continue working closely to promote global peace, stability, and prosperity, underscoring the shared responsibility of both nations in addressing international challenges.





Prime Minister Modi highlighted Germany’s importance as a pillar of India’s engagement with Europe, describing Berlin as a valued partner in advancing peace, stability, and prosperity globally. He stressed that the Strategic Partnership would continue to evolve in a manner that benefits the people of both countries, with a focus on future-oriented sectors such as clean energy and advanced technologies.





The latest conversation builds on Chancellor Merz’s two-day official visit to India in January 2026, which marked 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. During that visit, Prime Minister Modi had emphasised the importance of closer economic engagement, particularly in manufacturing, engineering, and industrial collaboration.





The January visit also coincided with the conclusion of negotiations on the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, which is expected to further boost economic ties.





Germany remains one of India’s most significant European partners, with bilateral trade steadily expanding in recent years. Industrial cooperation has grown in areas such as engineering, automotive manufacturing, and renewable energy.





The focus on clean energy and advanced technologies reflects the shared ambition to transition towards sustainable growth models, while defence cooperation has gained prominence in recent exchanges, including discussions on joint training and capability development.





The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. This included discussions on the situation in West Asia, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and broader geopolitical realignments in Europe and Asia. Both sides agreed to continue working closely to promote peace and stability in these regions, reinforcing their shared commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation.





The conversation further underscored the importance of people-to-people ties, with talent mobility and education highlighted as key areas of collaboration. India and Germany have been working to expand opportunities for skilled professionals, students, and researchers, strengthening the human capital dimension of their partnership.





This latest engagement reflects the growing momentum in India-Germany relations, with both countries looking to broaden cooperation in emerging technologies, clean energy, defence, education, and skilled talent mobility alongside traditional economic ties.





It marks another step in the evolution of a multifaceted partnership that has become central to India’s engagement with Europe and Germany’s outreach to Asia.





ANI







