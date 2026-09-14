



Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that BRICS member countries had unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, with no objections raised by any nation.





The adoption followed intensive negotiations aimed at bridging differences and achieving consensus on the joint statement. This marks a significant diplomatic success for India’s chairship of the summit.





The announcement came after a series of high-level bilateral engagements in New Delhi. On Friday, Prime Minister Modi held separate meetings with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. These discussions took place on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, reflecting India’s active diplomatic outreach.





The summit was hosted by India under the theme “Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability.” Leaders gathered to deliberate on regional stability, economic ties and wider global challenges. The adoption of the declaration underscored the grouping’s ability to find common ground despite diverse perspectives.





Prime Minister Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye on Sunday. The meeting took place as leaders from BRICS member and partner countries convened in the capital for the two-day summit, which concluded the same day. The talks highlighted India’s engagement with African nations and its emphasis on amplifying the voice of the Global South.





India-Indonesia ties were in focus as Prime Minister Modi met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across a wide range of sectors. Modi described the interaction as warm and emphasised the continued expansion of cooperation between the two nations. Shortly after, President Subianto departed Delhi following his participation in the summit.





Prime Minister Modi also met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the summit. Their discussions centred on reviewing India-South Africa ties and exploring areas of bilateral cooperation. The meeting reinforced the importance of multilateral cooperation and shared economic priorities within the BRICS framework.





Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded a brief 24-hour visit to India, departing on Sunday after attending the summit. His visit provided insights into Beijing’s “Greater BRICS Initiative” and the trajectory of Sino-Indian relations. Xi’s presence underscored China’s strategic interest in shaping the future of the grouping.





Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the summit. Their talks focused on the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran proposing an arrangement to allow more vessels to pass through the strategic waterway. Iran clarified that it would retain authority over which vessels could transit, while Oman sought to bring Iran and Gulf Cooperation Council states together for discussions.





The Delhi Traffic Police expressed gratitude to residents for their cooperation amid traffic restrictions during the summit. In a post on X, the police acknowledged that diversions had caused delays but appreciated commuters who followed advisories and used alternate routes to facilitate the safe movement of dignitaries.





Prime Minister Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Their talks focused on strengthening bilateral engagement between India and Kazakhstan as the summit concluded. Modi further met Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos, with discussions likely covering bilateral ties and cooperation across multiple sectors.





Highlighting the growing strength of the BRICS grouping, Prime Minister Modi shared a group photograph featuring leaders of member and partner countries, outreach invitees and heads of international organisations.





He described the gathering as a reflection of BRICS’ expanding global resonance and stressed the shared focus on cooperation, partnership and progress.





Women’s empowerment was also highlighted during the summit. Avarna Jain, Chairperson of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance, emphasised the role of women entrepreneurs in driving innovation, creating jobs and strengthening economic growth.





She called for greater support to help women-led businesses scale up, improve access to finance and expand into new BRICS markets. Jain argued that women’s economic empowerment should be viewed as part of a broader economic strategy rather than a sector-specific issue.





The 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi concluded with the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026, reinforcing India’s role as a consensus builder in a fractured global environment. The summit showcased India’s leadership in fostering resilience, innovation and cooperation among emerging economies, while advancing the collective voice of the Global South in global governance.





Agencies







