



An Iranian cargo vessel was struck early on Sunday off Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state media. Reports confirmed one fatality and four injuries.





The incident has renewed international focus on the strategic waterway, already tense after Iran-backed Houthi rebels captured an island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea the previous week.





Iran’s state-run IRNA quoted the Qeshm governor as blaming a “terrorist enemy” for the attack. The US military has not issued a statement, though it has previously targeted Iranian-flagged vessels during its blockade of Iranian ports. American forces are also contending with fresh threats from Iranian ballistic missiles aimed at US warships.





Qeshm Island lies about fourteen miles from Bandar Abbas and is a critical point for Iran’s enforcement of control over the Strait of Hormuz. Hours before the strike, President Masoud Pezeshkian declared on social media that Iran “won’t surrender” and “our people can’t be bullied into submission.”





US President Donald Trump, speaking from his golf course in Doonbeg, Ireland, remarked that Iran “wants to make a deal so bad” and “they’re calling constantly.” When asked if the US military carried out the strike, he replied, “I don’t want to say,” before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington.





Tehran had scheduled a meeting of regional foreign ministers in Oman on Monday to discuss shipping regulation initiatives pursued jointly with Muscat. However, Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi announced late Sunday that the gathering was postponed “in the interests of consensus.” He emphasised Oman’s commitment to dialogue supporting stability and cooperation.





Commercial vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily restricted amid hostilities. The UK Maritime Trade Operations monitoring service reported that another vessel was struck by a projectile on Sunday, sparking a major fire and prompting evacuation efforts. It is unclear if this incident was linked to the Qeshm attack.





The US maintains that substantial oil shipments continue to leave the region safely, with naval forces escorting traffic along Oman’s coast. Prior to the postponement of talks, only Iraq had confirmed participation, while Bahrain declined due to the absence of diplomatic ties with Tehran.





Since the war began on 28 February, launched by the US and Israel, Iran has pushed proposals requiring transit fees from commercial vessels. Tehran’s framework envisaged inbound traffic through Iranian waters and outbound voyages partly through Iranian and Omani waters. Regional capitals had initially welcomed the ministerial meeting as a chance to form a unified stance on a war they did not initiate, but cross-border strikes have complicated diplomacy.





Despite launching thousands of missiles and drones at a Gulf nation allied with the US, Iran has remained active in diplomatic channels. President Pezeshkian confirmed meeting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed during the BRICS summit in New Delhi. He stated they discussed putting the past behind them and building a cooperative future.





ANI







