



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic intervention at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi was pivotal in bridging the divide between Iran and the United Arab Emirates.





The two nations had been locked in hostility since the US-Israel coordinated strike on Iran on 28 February, which triggered retaliatory attacks by Tehran on US bases in Gulf states, including the UAE.





The situation escalated further when Iran struck the Al Minhad Air Base in late August, intensifying tensions and making reconciliation appear impossible.





Abu Dhabi had not been directly involved in the April negotiations in Islamabad between Iran, the US, and regional allies, which left the rift unresolved. Against this backdrop, the BRICS 2026 Summit became the turning point.





On 12 September, both Iran and the UAE signed a joint statement calling for restraint in West Asia, a move widely seen as diplomatic progress. This was significant because earlier in the year, BRICS foreign ministers had failed to agree on a joint statement due to the Iran-UAE divide.





India’s role was central. New Delhi steered consultations to bridge differences, ensuring that the declaration condemned unilateral aggression without naming specific nations.





The statement struck a careful balance, addressing concerns on both sides by condemning deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.





Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasised at the summit that BRICS must fight against the normalisation of attacks on civilians and vital infrastructure, including peaceful nuclear sites.





Modi’s consistent push for dialogue and diplomacy was evident in his engagements with both leaders. His meeting with President Pezeshkian in New Delhi was their second in less than two weeks, following talks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek on 31 August.





PM Modi reiterated India’s support for lasting peace and stability in West Asia, stressing the importance of protecting freedom of navigation, commerce, and the safety of seafarers. India’s unique position, with strong ties to both the UAE and Iran, allowed it to leverage its diplomatic reach without appearing to take sides.





The Iran-UAE meeting on the sidelines of the summit was historic. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi, marking the highest-level contact between the two nations since the conflict began.





This engagement underscored the importance of India’s mediation and the credibility of BRICS as a platform for dialogue among nations often on opposing sides of global conflicts.





The tensions between Iran and the UAE had posed a unique challenge for BRICS, testing its ability to reach consensus on West Asia. The joint statement achieved at the summit was therefore not only a diplomatic feat but also a demonstration of India’s ability to keep the bloc united despite internal divisions. For India, the easing of tensions is crucial, as it directly impacts energy security, shipping costs, and regional stability.





The summit reaffirmed BRICS as a forum capable of addressing global conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy. While the joint statement may not immediately alter the geopolitical landscape, it symbolised progress and showed that even amid war, dialogue remains possible.





PM Modi’s leadership ensured that BRICS did not succumb to paralysis, instead emerging as a platform for constructive engagement.





Agencies







