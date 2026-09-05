



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message marking her administration’s historic achievement of becoming Italy’s longest-serving government in the post-war era.





In her response, Meloni described the relationship between India and Italy as “stronger than ever,” underscoring the depth of the Special Strategic Partnership launched during their recent engagements.





She emphasised that this partnership reflects the will of both nations to combine expertise and create new opportunities for growth, while seizing extraordinary avenues for collaboration across diverse sectors.





Meloni highlighted the strategic alignment between Rome and New Delhi on global infrastructure and connectivity initiatives, particularly the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. She expressed confidence that Italy and India would continue to strengthen the bond between their continents, working side by side to advance IMEC as a transformative project linking Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.





Her remarks reinforced Italy’s commitment to playing a central role in shaping regional integration alongside India.





In addition to her message to PM Modi, Meloni extended thanks to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, noting the upcoming 160th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and Japan as a milestone to expand cooperation.





She reaffirmed the personal trust and strategic alignment between Rome and Tokyo, describing the bilateral relationship as one rooted in shared history and a vision for the future. Meloni’s words reflected pride in the ever-stronger bond between the two nations.





Meloni also responded to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, thanking him for his congratulatory message and affirming Italy’s political stability and credibility as vital assets for its allies. She underscored Rome’s commitment to playing an authoritative role in addressing global security challenges, signalling Italy’s determination to remain a reliable partner within NATO and beyond.





Prime Minister Modi’s message celebrated Meloni’s record tenure, noting that her administration’s longevity reflects the enduring trust and confidence of the Italian people. He described her leadership as instrumental in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership and expressed optimism about continuing close cooperation to build a prosperous future for both nations. Modi’s words highlighted the personal warmth and friendship that underpin the bilateral relationship.





Meloni’s government has now surpassed 1,413 consecutive days in office, overtaking the previous record of 1,412 uninterrupted days held by Silvio Berlusconi’s second administration between 2001 and 2005.





This milestone is particularly significant in Italy, a country that has witnessed 68 different governments in the 80 years since World War II, where political stability and full-term survival have been rare. Meloni, who assumed office in October 2022 as Italy’s first female prime minister, has thus set a new benchmark in Italian political history.





Her record tenure is seen as a reflection of Italy’s evolving political landscape, where her leadership has combined stability with assertive policymaking. The achievement also underscores Italy’s growing international credibility, with Meloni positioning Rome as a proactive player in global diplomacy, economic partnerships, and security frameworks.





The congratulatory messages from leaders across Asia and Europe further highlight Italy’s expanding role in shaping international cooperation under her stewardship.





ANI







