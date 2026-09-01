



Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and personal attention in strengthening India-Russia relations during their bilateral meeting in Bishkek on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit.





He emphasised that the strong rapport between the two leaders has played a crucial role in deepening the “special and privileged strategic partnership” as the two nations approach the 80th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.





Putin warmly greeted Modi, expressing his pleasure at meeting him again. He highlighted the SCO’s role in extending contacts across the Global South and East, promoting socio-economic and cultural development, and facilitating the creation of a fair multipolar world order.





He noted with satisfaction that Russian-Indian relations continue to strengthen on the principles of their unique partnership.





The Russian leader credited Modi’s personal involvement and the friendly relations established between them as key drivers of the partnership. He expressed gratitude to Modi for his efforts in nurturing these ties. Putin also underscored the SCO’s importance in shaping regional cooperation and advancing a just multipolar world.





Putin recalled the recent visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Moscow, affirming that Russia is undertaking serious preparations for the upcoming BRICS summit scheduled in New Delhi in September. He stressed that next year’s celebration of the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Russia would be a significant milestone.





He pointed to the successful outcomes of the Intergovernmental Commission session held in Moscow a week earlier, noting progress in humanitarian and educational exchanges. Jaishankar’s two-day visit from August 23 to 24 at the invitation of First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov further reinforced bilateral cooperation.





Putin highlighted steady growth in trade turnover, which rose by 2.6% in the first half of 2026, continuing the positive trajectory from last year.





He also noted that India is among the top countries sending students to Russia, with the number growing sevenfold in recent years to reach 40,000. Mutual tourist flows have increased by 16%, while cultural festivals remain a regular feature, with India set to host the next round in 2027.





He reaffirmed the close alignment between New Delhi and Moscow in international forums, stressing their coordination at the United Nations, BRICS, the G20, and the SCO. He said the meeting provided an opportunity to compare notes and outline future cooperation in strengthening bilateral ties.





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi delivered a powerful message of peace, declaring that the world must move from an era of “endless wars” to the “end of war.” His statement underscored India’s vision of global stability and harmony, complementing the strategic partnership with Russia.





ANI







