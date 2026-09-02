Rafale and Mirage-2000 fighter jets flying in formation





French pilots and defence analysts now openly admit that the Rafale cannot match stealth fighters like the F‑35 or China’s J‑20 in contested airspace, leaving France and India exposed to a capability gap until the Rafale F5 arrives around 2033–2035, highlighted by a French research paper French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).





This weakness is most evident in SEAD/DEAD missions, where stealth jets dominate.





The French Institute of International Relations (IFRI) report highlights that Rafale pilots themselves are sceptical of the aircraft’s ability to counter stealth fighters.





They acknowledge that while Rafale excels against non‑stealth adversaries, its lack of very low observable (VLO) technology forces France into a supporting role in NATO operations between 2025 and 2035. In high‑intensity combat, Rafale units could be relegated to auxiliaries, with fifth‑generation fighters leading the coalition.





The report stresses that combat missions against stealth fighters are extremely difficult for Rafale in its current state of sensors. This is because conventional fighters are detected at long range by search radars, which then cue surface‑to‑air missile (SAM) systems. Stealth jets, with their reduced radar cross‑section, evade detection until dangerously close, allowing them to penetrate contested airspace and perform suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD) missions effectively.





Examples of this were seen in 2025 and 2026 when Israeli stealth fighters penetrated Iranian airspace to neutralise air defences before fourth‑generation jets followed up with bombing missions. France, however, will not have a proper SEAD capability until the Rafale F5 standard is fielded.





The current AASM/Hammer system provides only limited destruction of enemy air defences (DEAD) against short‑range fixed SAM sites and still requires external sensors that France does not possess.





Another disadvantage is the SCALP‑EG cruise missile, whose range is only just sufficient against modern standoff SAMs and cannot be retargeted mid‑flight, unlike the American Tomahawk Block IV/V. This limits operational flexibility in dynamic combat environments.





The Rafale remains a highly capable multirole fighter, renowned for its air‑to‑air combat prowess, but its inability to perform SEAD/DEAD missions in contested airspace severely restricts its freedom against peer adversaries.





The Rafale F5, expected post‑2033, will attempt to bridge this gap by integrating unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) as loyal wingmen, enhancing survivability and strike precision. It will also incorporate the ASN4G hypersonic nuclear missile, ensuring France maintains a credible deterrent.





Yet, until then, both France and India face a decade of vulnerability against stealth‑equipped rivals such as China’s J‑20 and Pakistan’s potential J‑35A acquisition.





India’s reliance on Rafale jets, despite their proven combat record in Afghanistan, Libya, Mali, and Syria, means that the Indian Air Force will have to contend with this capability gap.





While Indian officials often question the true stealth credentials of the J‑20, the IFRI report underscores that Rafale’s lack of stealth remains a critical weakness. This reality could shape India’s procurement decisions, particularly as it negotiates for 114 additional Rafales under the MRFA program.





The broader strategic implication is that France and India must either accelerate the Rafale F5 program or seek complementary stealth platforms to ensure parity in contested skies. Without such measures, Rafale squadrons risk being confined to secondary roles in coalition warfare, undermining their operational independence.





Agencies







