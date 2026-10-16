



The Ministry of Defence has signed a ₹2,563 crore contract with New Space India Ltd for the acquisition of a dedicated and secure satellite communication capability for the Indian Air Force (IAF) through the GSAT-7C satellite.





The satellite will be designed, developed and manufactured by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It is intended to enhance the IAF's secure, resilient and seamless communications network, thereby improving overall operational effectiveness.





GSAT-7C will provide end-to-end encrypted voice, data and video communications for the IAF. The satellite will also support software-defined radios (SDRs), which are being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and are nearing the production stage.





The capability will enable seamless connectivity between airbases, radar stations, ground facilities and airborne platforms, creating an integrated communications framework across the force.





The satellite is expected to significantly strengthen the IAF's network-centric warfare capabilities by enabling real-time sharing of operational data across multiple platforms. This will improve situational awareness, accelerate decision-making and enhance command-and-control effectiveness during military operations.





The contract was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition), Department of Defence, A. Anbarasu.





The project marks a significant step towards expanding indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and strengthening self-reliance in critical strategic technologies under the Government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India initiatives.





Agencies







