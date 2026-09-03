



Raghava Aerospace & Defence has inaugurated a cutting-edge facility in Hyderabad, marking India’s growing transformation from a defence importer to a global exporter.





The launch highlights indigenous manufacturing strength under Atmanirbhar Bharat, with advanced capabilities in composites, electronics, and unmanned systems.





India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem has matured significantly, enabling the country to shift from dependency on imports to becoming a credible exporter of advanced weapon systems.





Former DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy, while inaugurating the new Raghava Aerospace & Defence (RADPL) facility in Kokapet, Hyderabad, emphasised this transformation.





He noted that 40% of development-cum-production partners are from the private sector, actively producing missiles, bombs, and guns. The Centre has allocated ₹1,39,000 crores of the defence budget specifically for indigenous manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, signalling vast opportunities for industry players.





India’s growing role as a defence exporter was underlined by Armenia’s Republic Day parade, where three Indian weapon systems were showcased. Reddy urged RADPL to not only focus on indigenous production but also to expand aggressively into exports, thereby strengthening India’s global footprint in defence technology.





RADPL has identified three verticals of focus — research and development, electronics system design and manufacturing, and composite structures. Its Hyderabad facility is equipped with a Class 100,000 clean room for microwave assembly, RF and microwave testing infrastructure up to 40 GHz, ESD-controlled assembly and integration labs, and a full composite manufacturing line.





These advanced capabilities position the company to deliver high-quality systems for both domestic and international markets.





The company’s growth strategy has been driven by five acquisitions, seamlessly integrated into a single design, qualification, and production platform. These include DTS, specialising in electronic warfare and wideband RF; HQPPL, focused on missile-borne RF systems and telemetry; Signalinx Techsystems, experts in FPGA-based embedded systems and power electronics; Rainbow Advanced Composites, producing ablative and FRP missile components; and Aerospace Advanced Composites, dedicated to large composite structures and thermal protection. Together, these acquisitions provide RADPL with a comprehensive technological base.





A major announcement at the launch was RADPL’s joint venture with Peridot Advanced Materials for the MALE-300 program.





This fully indigenous medium-altitude long-endurance ISR unmanned aircraft features a 300 kg modular payload bay, endurance of 30 hours, operational altitude of 30,000 feet, and complete Indian ownership of design intellectual property.





This project represents a significant leap in India’s unmanned aerial systems capability, aligning with the country’s ambition to dominate the UAV sector.





Managing Director Likhith Reddy Ponguleti stated that “Mr. Satheesh Reddy’s message is our roadmap,” underscoring the company’s commitment to indigenous innovation and global competitiveness.





The launch of RADPL is expected to contribute significantly to Hyderabad’s emergence as a hub for aerospace and defence manufacturing, further strengthening India’s strategic autonomy.





Agencies







