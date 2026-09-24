



A Royal Air Force Hawk-T2 training aircraft crashed and exploded in a field near the RAF Valley station on Anglesey in north Wales on Wednesday.





The major incident unfolded shortly after take-off when both pilots were forced to eject from the jet following a sudden loss of control. The two crew members were safely located nearby with parachutes deployed and were subsequently treated for minor injuries.





According to a report by The Guardian, the aircraft had barely cleared the runway at RAF Valley when it appeared to develop severe mechanical trouble. It plunged downwards and crashed near Pencarnisiog, located less than two miles from the airbase, giving witnesses on the ground a terrifying sight.





Eyewitnesses reported seeing visible flames shooting out from the aircraft during take-off, accompanied by an enormous bang as the jet hit the ground.





Video footage taken by onlookers showed the advanced training aircraft descending steeply before impacting the terrain and bursting into a massive fireball, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky.





An RAF spokesperson formally acknowledged the crash, stating that an incident involving an RAF Hawk-72 aircraft, flying out of RAF Valley, occurred near Anglesey.





The spokesperson further noted that an official investigation is under way and the defence establishment will not comment further at this time.





North Wales Police confirmed that emergency services, including police personnel, fire crews, paramedics, and two air ambulances, responded immediately to the crash site alongside RAF personnel.





The police stated that two pilots were being treated for what were thought to be minor injuries and reassured the public that there were no reports of any wider damage or civilian injuries on the ground.





Firefighters managed to bring the raging fire under control, while authorities requested members of the public to strictly avoid the area as multi-agency emergency teams carried out recovery operations.





Following the accident, the RAF announced that it had temporarily paused operations for both Hawk-T1 and T2 aircraft across its fleet as a precautionary measure while the safety investigation continues.





The Hawk-T1 variant is famously operated by the Red Arrows display team, while the Hawk-T2 serves as the backbone for advanced fast-jet pilot training.





UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting expressed his relief over the safety of the crew in a post on X, saying his thoughts were first and foremost with the pilots and promising further updates in due course.





The BAE Systems Hawk-T2, also designated as the Hawk 128, is a two-seat, transonic, fully aerobatic jet trainer operated by the Royal Air Force, originally acquired under a deal valued around £450 million, or approximately ₹4,900 crore.





It is purpose-built to prepare student pilots for frontline fighter operations on advanced platforms like the Eurofighter Typhoon and the F-35B Lightning-II.





The aircraft is equipped with a modern glass cockpit, advanced digital avionics, data-link networks, and synthetic radar and electronic warfare systems.





These state-of-the-art synthetic systems allow trainee aviators to practice realistic combat scenarios and complex air-intercept missions without the aircraft actually carrying a heavy, high-cost operational radar.





RAF Valley in Anglesey acts as the primary hub for this training program, operating the Hawk-T2 fleet through No. 4 Flying Training School.





The RAF maintained a total fleet of 28 Hawk-T2 aircraft at the base, which forms a vital cornerstone of the entire fast-jet pilot training pipeline for the United Kingdom.





The lost aircraft reduces the active operational fleet at the station to 27 units while defence officials evaluate the reliability of the platform's Rolls-Royce Turbomeca Adour engines.





Agencies







