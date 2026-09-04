



Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov has underlined that Moscow and New Delhi are aligned in their approach to peace and dialogue regarding the Ukraine conflict.





He stressed that Russia is ready for negotiations and declared that “the ball is in Ukraine’s court.”





Alipov, speaking to ANI, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s consistent emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy mirrors Russia’s position. He welcomed India’s push for an end to hostilities, noting that both countries share a commitment to peace.





He remarked that India’s position is well known and consistent, adding that Russia has stood for dialogue and peace for decades. His comments followed Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek, where the leaders discussed Ukraine, West Asia, and the Black Sea situation.





During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s support for all efforts towards peace in Ukraine. He emphasised that every day spent in war sets humanity back, while every step towards peace brings new hope and enthusiasm. He urged an end to the conflict, calling it essential for humanity’s well-being.





Modi reminded Putin that India has consistently discussed Ukraine with Russia and will continue to support peace initiatives. He said India’s message is clear: the land of Gandhi and Buddha advocates the path of peace.





Alipov stated that Russia had already put forward peace proposals and made compromises, but alleged that Ukraine and its European supporters were intent on continuing the fighting. He insisted that Russia remains prepared for peace and has set the ground for negotiations, but Kyiv and its allies appear unwilling to stop hostilities.





He highlighted a sharp escalation of attacks in the Black Sea, claiming they had increased tenfold this year compared to previous years. He said Indian sailors had suffered in such incidents, raising serious concerns about maritime security. He called for pressure on Kyiv to return to negotiations.





Alipov stressed that India’s calls for dialogue are helpful in bringing Ukraine to the negotiating table. He said it is important to pressure Kyiv to negotiate based on existing proposals, and Russia values India’s role in this effort.





On the Modi-Putin meeting, Alipov said regular interaction between the two leaders is vital for shaping the broader India-Russia relationship. He noted that they discussed several bilateral projects in defence, energy, trade, and space.





He explained that major agreements are usually signed during dedicated bilateral visits rather than at multilateral events. He confirmed that Prime Minister Modi is expected to travel to Russia for a bilateral visit at mutually agreed dates, with Moscow preparing for significant outcomes.





Alipov also emphasised the personal rapport between Modi and Putin, describing them as long-standing friends who understand and listen to each other. He said this relationship has been crucial in strengthening India-Russia ties.





The Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022, has now entered its fifth year. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Thursday to discuss ways to end the conflict and advance bilateral relations.





ANI







