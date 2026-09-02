



Russia has reportedly been covertly assisting Iran in developing supersonic cruise missiles under a classified program codenamed C430L since 2023. This collaboration, involving Russian missile specialists and ramjet propulsion technology, could provide Tehran with a new strategic weapon capable of threatening US Navy vessels and altering the balance of power in the Gulf.





Russia is said to have initiated the C430L program in 2023, deploying some of its most experienced missile engineers to work alongside Iranian counterparts. The program focuses on developing ramjet propulsion systems, which enable cruise missiles to travel at several times the speed of sound.





Such technology represents a highly sensitive transfer of military capability from Moscow to Tehran, one that experts argue would require political clearance from the highest levels of the Russian leadership.





The Financial Times investigation, based on leaked Russian correspondence, travel records, and military patent analysis, revealed that the program continued even during the recent US-Israeli conflict with Iran. This persistence underscores the depth of Moscow’s commitment to strengthening Tehran’s military capabilities despite ongoing regional confrontations.





Fabian Hinz, a senior analyst with Conflict Armament Research, described the transfer as a strategically significant move, noting that Iran has sought access to ramjet technology for decades.





He emphasised that such cooperation reflects not only technical collaboration but also a deepening political and military alignment between Russia and Iran.





Supersonic cruise missiles equipped with ramjet propulsion combine extreme speed with low-altitude flight paths, drastically reducing the reaction time available to air and missile defence systems. This makes them particularly effective against advanced defensive networks operated by the United States and its allies in the Gulf region.





Analysts highlight that such weapons could be used in both anti-ship and land-attack roles, giving Iran a qualitatively new capability to challenge Western military assets.





Reports indicate that Iran has already built and flight-tested the ramjet propulsion system. However, there is no evidence yet that a fully developed supersonic cruise missile, produced with Russian assistance, has been deployed. Even so, experts such as Jim Lamson, a former CIA military analyst now at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, warn that the eventual deployment of such systems would pose a serious threat to US naval forces.





The leaked documents also suggest that discussions surrounding the program continued into the summer of 2026, highlighting the sustained nature of the cooperation.





This development comes against the backdrop of Iran’s existing military support to Russia, including the supply of Shahed drones for use in Ukraine, further cementing the strategic partnership between the two nations.





The involvement of Russian defence entities such as NPO Mashinostroyenia, a rocket design bureau sanctioned by Washington in 2014, adds another layer of complexity. The bureau has long been associated with advanced cruise missile systems and intercontinental ballistic missile projects, making its role in the C430L program particularly significant.





This collaboration represents one of the most consequential transfers of military technology from Russia to Iran in recent years. It signals a shift in global military alignments, with Moscow and Tehran increasingly coordinating to counterbalance US influence in the Middle East.





The potential deployment of supersonic cruise missiles would mark a turning point in Iran’s military posture, giving it a weapon system capable of challenging Western dominance in the region.





ANI







