



As stated in this report , Russia has revealed new technical details about the Su-57’s engine, highlighting its ability to withstand extreme thermal stress during advanced manoeuvres.





The aircraft currently relies on the AL-41F-1 engine, but future integration of the AL-51F-1 and Product 177 engines is expected to significantly boost performance, placing the fighter in competition with the U.S. F-35 and China’s J-20.





The Russian state technology conglomerate ROSTEC has provided new insights into the engines powering the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter. The announcement comes as Moscow intensifies efforts to market the aircraft for export.





ROSTEC emphasised that the engine enables advanced aerobatic manoeuvres, allowing pilots to evade missile attacks. This was demonstrated by test pilot Sergey Bogdan at Aero India, where he performed a series of complex manoeuvres, including a standstill hover at 600 metres altitude.





During Bogdan’s manoeuvre, the engine reached an internal temperature of 2,000 degrees Celsius. ROSTEC described this as a critical test at the edge of thermal limits, which the domestic powerplant successfully endured due to its highly reliable design. Such manoeuvres are not merely for display but have practical combat significance, as high manoeuvrability enhances survivability against missile threats.





The Su-57 is currently powered by the AL-41F-1 engine, a derivative of the Soviet-era AL-31F, but upgraded with next-generation technologies. This transitional engine has allowed the fighter to enter service while development of a clean-sheet design continues.





The AL-51F-1, also known as Product 30, was originally intended for the Su-57 but has faced repeated delays. It is now expected to become operational around 2030 with the Su-57M1 variant.





Vadim Badekha, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation, announced in June that deliveries of a new engine type would begin “in the coming years.” However, Russia’s repeated delays have raised questions about its ability to field a truly next-generation powerplant.





The AL-51F-1 promises dry thrust of around 11,000 kgf and afterburning thrust between 16,000 and 18,000 kgf, enabling supersonic cruise speeds of Mach 1.9 to 2.1 without afterburner. This would place the Su-57 closer to Western benchmarks.





Parallel to this, Russia has tested the Product 177 engine, which delivers 16,000 kgf of thrust with reduced fuel consumption and extended service life.





ROSTEC positions this as a fifth-generation engine incorporating advanced superalloys, ceramic coatings, and 3D cooling techniques. It is seen as an evolution of the AL-51F-1, potentially serving as an alternative for export variants of the Su-57.





Globally, the Su-57 faces competition from the U.S. F-35 powered by the Pratt & Whitney F135 engine. This engine is considered a leader in thrust and efficiency. China is expected to introduce a new engine around 2030 for its sixth-generation fighters, underscoring the pace of technological advancement in rival nations.





ROSTEC has also highlighted the Su-57’s combat record, claiming it is the only fifth-generation fighter proven against Western air defence systems in real-world operations. The aircraft integrates artificial intelligence for threat detection and decision-making, and can carry advanced weapons including the R-37M long-range missile and hypersonic systems.





These features are intended to strengthen its appeal in export markets, particularly as Russia seeks buyers in India, the Middle East and other Asian countries.





The Su-57’s future hinges on successful integration of the AL-51F-1 and Product 177 engines. If Russia can overcome delays, the fighter could achieve performance parity with its American counterpart.





However, the timeline remains uncertain, and the credibility of Russia’s engine development program continues to be questioned.





Agencies







